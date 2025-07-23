Atlanta Weather: Daily Storm Chances and Hot Temperatures Expected This Week

ATLANTA – A stretch of unpredictable summer weather is settling in across metro Atlanta this week, with the National Weather Service forecasting daily chances of showers and thunderstorms alongside consistently high temperatures.

Tuesday Forecast: Scorching Highs and Storm Chances

The day began with mostly sunny skies, but the heat is expected to build. Highs will reach near 95°F, with heat index values potentially hitting 100°F. Despite the clear morning, there is a 40% chance of rain after 3 p.m., and a light north wind around 5 mph will do little to offer relief from the heat.

As the evening sets in, the storm chance continues at 40%, especially before midnight. Overnight temperatures will drop to around 74°F, with winds turning from the east at a calm pace.

Wednesday Outlook: Increased Rain Risk

By Wednesday, the rain threat increases, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially after 11 a.m. The high temperature will be slightly lower, near 88°F, but east winds may gust up to 15 mph, adding a breezy component to the day.

Storms are expected to persist into the evening hours, with a 60% chance of precipitation before 11 p.m. Overnight lows will hover near 73°F, and the east wind will remain light.

Thursday and Friday: Continued Pattern of Sun and Storms

Thursday is forecast to start mostly sunny, but the afternoon brings another 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The temperature will climb to around 89°F before the chance of rain tapers off by the evening.

By Thursday night, skies should partially clear, and the rain chance drops to 30%, but the stormy weather pattern is set to return Friday afternoon, when the probability of rain climbs back to 50%.

Weekend Preview: Sun-Soaked Mornings, Potential Rainy Afternoons

Heading into the weekend, forecasters expect daytime highs to fluctuate between 91°F and 94°F, with continued chances of afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Nighttime lows will settle in the mid-70s, keeping evenings warm and humid.

The National Weather Service encourages residents to stay weather-aware and monitor changing forecasts throughout the week as storms remain likely each day. For the latest updates, visit the official NWS Atlanta forecast page.

What to Watch For

Daily storm chances through at least Friday

Heat index values as high as 100°F early in the week

Gusty east winds up to 15 mph by midweek

Consistently warm overnight temperatures

