Arkansas Extreme Heat Warning: Heat Index Hits 110° Across Multiple Counties Until 8 p.m. Thursday

ARKANSAS — Residents across eastern Arkansas are facing dangerously high temperatures on Thursday as heat index values soar to 110 degrees in several counties, triggering an Extreme Heat Warning from the National Weather Service.

Counties and Cities Under Heat Alert

The Extreme Heat Warning is currently active for a broad region that includes:

Monroe County

Desha County

Arkansas County

Woodruff County

Cities directly impacted include Stuttgart, Brinkley, De Witt, Dumas, McGehee, Clarendon, Augusta, McCrory, and Cotton Plant, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

Timing and Peak Danger Period

Authorities warn that the most hazardous conditions will occur between noon and 6 p.m., when the heat index is forecast to be at its highest. Health risks are especially elevated during these hours, with heat exhaustion and heat stroke possible for those without proper precautions.

Safety Recommendations for Residents

Local emergency services are urging residents to take precautions:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces if possible.

in air-conditioned spaces if possible. Limit outdoor activity to early morning or late evening.

to early morning or late evening. Wear loose, light-colored clothing .

. Hydrate frequently and avoid caffeine or alcohol.

and avoid caffeine or alcohol. Check on vulnerable neighbors , particularly the elderly or those without AC.

, particularly the elderly or those without AC. Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, even for a short time.

The Arkansas Department of Health has reiterated the urgency of checking on older adults and individuals with chronic conditions who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Utility Load and Emergency Preparedness

The extreme temperatures are increasing strain on local power grids, as more households rely on air conditioning to stay cool. Hospitals and health care facilities are preparing for a potential surge in heat-related emergencies.

Outdoor workers are especially vulnerable. Under OSHA guidelines, employers are being advised to provide frequent shade breaks, allow access to water, and monitor for signs of heat stress.

Historical Context and Outlook

This week’s heat event marks one of the most extreme heat spikes in Arkansas this July, comparable to similar events recorded in 2021. Forecasters say this may not be the end — additional heat advisories could be issued later in the week if high temperatures persist.

What to Expect Next

The current Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Meteorologists will continue monitoring regional temperatures closely and may extend warnings depending on heat trends moving into the weekend.

For the latest updates and advisories, check with the National Weather Service – Little Rock Office.

Have you or your family experienced power outages or health concerns during this heatwave? Let us know in the comments and help us report on how Arkansas residents are coping.