Heat Index Reaches 114 in Parts of Mississippi and Arkansas, Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 p.m.

CLARKSDALE, MISSISSIPPI — An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Thursday, as dangerous conditions bake the Mississippi Delta and parts of eastern Arkansas, with the heat index soaring to 114 degrees in some areas.

Heat grips Panola, Cross, Coahoma counties

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, heat index values — which combine temperature and humidity — are expected to remain dangerously high in:

Mississippi : Coahoma, Tunica, Quitman, Tallahatchie, and Panola counties

: Coahoma, Tunica, Quitman, Tallahatchie, and Panola counties Arkansas: Cross, Lee, Phillips, and St. Francis counties

Cities such as Clarksdale, Batesville, Helena-West Helena, Wynne, and Forrest City are under the most extreme heat conditions. Officials are urging residents to stay inside air-conditioned spaces and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity.

Cooling centers open, schools scale back activities

Local governments have opened cooling centers with extended hours in Clarksdale and Helena-West Helena. Meanwhile, schools in Panola County have postponed all outdoor sports and after-school activities due to the high risk of heat-related illnesses.

“We’re asking families to check on the elderly and those without air conditioning,” said a spokesperson from the Panola County Emergency Management Office. “This level of heat can become fatal very quickly.”

Power grid strained, emergency crews on alert

With energy demand surging, utility providers have warned of possible strain on the power grid during afternoon peak hours. Residents are being asked to limit nonessential electricity use and charge essential devices in advance of potential service interruptions.

Emergency responders remain on high alert for calls involving heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration, especially among outdoor workers, children, and the elderly.

One of the worst July heat events in years

This weather event is being marked as one of the hottest July heat index episodes in the Mid-South since 2021, with the most severe conditions forecasted from late morning through early evening.

“We haven’t seen this level of heat danger in years,” warned meteorologist Andrew Perry, speaking to local news. “People must treat this as a life-threatening situation.”

What you can do:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned environments

in air-conditioned environments Hydrate regularly , even if you’re not thirsty

, even if you’re not thirsty Limit physical exertion , especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Check on elderly neighbors and pets

Head to local cooling centers if needed

