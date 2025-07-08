Texas Flood Response Praised as Faster and More Effective Than North Carolina’s in CNN Interview

TEXAS / NORTH CAROLINA — As Texas reels from one of the deadliest flooding disasters in recent history, with at least 104 lives lost, political commentator and reporter Nick Sortor drew national attention during a live CNN interview by comparing Texas’ emergency response to that of other states — specifically Western North Carolina.

Speaking with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Sortor praised the swift and coordinated response by Texas authorities, saying that decisive early action likely saved dozens of lives.

“Better Than Other Disasters We’ve Seen”

Sortor emphasized that the initial hours of response made a critical difference. “The response to this disaster has been much better than a lot of the disasters we’ve seen,” he said. “Like Western North Carolina, for example, that had similar flood conditions.”

His comments referenced the widely reported slow federal deployment and coordination issues in parts of North Carolina during recent flooding events. In contrast, Sortor said that in Texas, state, local, and federal agencies mobilized rapidly, enabling rescue and medical operations to begin almost immediately.

High Praise for Interagency Cooperation

“The quick government deployment here really helped to save a lot of lives in those first crucial few hours,” Sortor stated. “We’re grateful for that.”

The CNN broadcast included footage from Kerr County, Texas, one of the hardest-hit areas, where multiple agencies had already conducted extensive search and rescue operations within the first 48 hours of the flooding.

Comparison Sparks Broader Emergency Response Debate

Sortor’s remarks struck a chord with viewers across social media — especially in states like North Carolina, where residents have faced multiple delays and confusion in past natural disaster responses.

While not everyone agreed with the direct comparison, the interview reignited discussions over flood preparedness, regional funding disparities, and the effectiveness of emergency coordination plans.

Calls for Reform in Vulnerable States

Disaster analysts say that while Texas has made significant investments in disaster readiness after Hurricane Harvey, other states — including North Carolina — continue to face infrastructure vulnerabilities and fragmented emergency command systems that can slow lifesaving responses.

The stark contrast raised by Sortor’s remarks is prompting some emergency management advocates to call for federal reforms, aimed at ensuring every U.S. region has equal access to rapid deployment resources during climate-fueled disasters.

How do you think your state handles disaster response?

Join the conversation at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and let us know how your community has experienced flood or storm relief efforts.