Affordable Housing Complex ‘The Franklin’ Coming to Anderson, S.C.

ANDERSON, S.C. — A major step forward in Anderson’s push for accessible housing is on the horizon as city officials prepare to break ground on a new 80-unit affordable apartment complex, just a short walk from the city’s core.

Known as The Franklin, the development will rise at the intersection of Franklin Street and Murray Avenue on city-owned land covering 3.5 acres, and will be tailored to offer income-based rent for working residents.

“The eye appeal will be there,” said Mayor Terence Roberts, calling the project “first class” and emphasizing its close proximity to downtown. “It will only be a few [steps away] within walking distance of the city of Anderson downtown,” he told WSPA.

A Solution for Local Workforce Housing

The city has been discussing the lack of affordable units at council retreats and is now acting on a plan that directly targets attainable housing for essential workers — from hotel and restaurant staff to police officers, firefighters, and new schoolteachers.

“We have a hotel right next door to us, therefore they need to be able to live closer to their work,” said Roberts. “It’s near schools, it’s near downtown, it’s near a medical facility — those are things they [developers] had to check off the box,” as he explained to WSPA News.

Unlike market-rate apartments, The Franklin will use a sliding rent scale based on residents’ income, ensuring a more inclusive option for Anderson’s working-class community.

What’s Next: Groundbreaking and Construction Timeline

With design renderings and financing already completed, the project is now headed into its next phase. The city expects construction to begin this fall, and the build is estimated to take approximately 18 months to complete.

Officials also emphasized the attention to detail in planning the structure, down to sidewalk widths and air conditioning placements. The complex will technically be four stories tall, though due to the natural slope of the land, it will appear as a three-story structure from many viewpoints.

Long-Term Vision: A Model for Future Projects

Mayor Roberts and development leaders hope The Franklin will serve as a template for future affordable housing efforts in Anderson and beyond.

“Hopefully, this is something that we hopefully can duplicate again,” Roberts stated in his remarks to reporters, pointing to the development’s strong location and public service appeal.

