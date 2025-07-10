Mother of Three Shares Struggling Battle to Keep Her 10-Year-Old Safe

SALUDA COUNTY — A single mother of three is raising the alarm about gaps in the mental health and child protective systems after her 10-year-old son — who lives with multiple diagnoses and violent tendencies — was discharged from a psychiatric facility and sent back home despite new allegations of abuse against his 6-year-old brother.

The mother, whose identity is being protected to ensure child privacy, has taken to online forums and local networks in desperation. Her story details an ongoing battle with severe mental health issues, trauma, and a crumbling support system — all while trying to shield her other two children from harm.

Years of Trauma and Misdiagnoses

The child at the center of the crisis suffered a traumatic brain injury as an infant and has since been diagnosed with ADHD and suspected autism. By age 10, his behaviors escalated into dangerous territory: frequent self-harm threats, suicidal ideation, manipulative emotional tactics, and disturbing delusions.

“He lies constantly, lacks empathy, and alters the truth to fit his narrative,” his mother explained. “I’m walking on eggshells in my own home.”

The boy has been hospitalized four times since April 2025. Yet, each stay has been temporary. According to his mother, the psychiatric system has failed to provide long-term care or consistent crisis stabilization.

“Vacation” Hospitalizations and Manipulation

The mother says her son has learned to manipulate the system — saying the “right things” to get admitted and discharged when he wants.

“He’s using the hospital like a vacation spot,” she said. “He knows exactly what to say to get out.”

During his last admission, things took a horrifying turn when her youngest son, just 6 years old, disclosed repeated sexual abuse inflicted by the 10-year-old. The disclosure happened after the older child was already in the hospital.

Child Sexual Abuse Allegations Spark Police Involvement

Upon hearing her youngest’s statement, the mother immediately filed a CPS report, notified all therapists, and cooperated with police. A detective took her report seriously and is now coordinating forensic interviews. However, no charges are being pursued due to the 10-year-old’s age and special needs.

“I didn’t want him charged. I just want everyone safe and the system to take this seriously,” she said.

In the meantime, she’s taken drastic precautions:

Moved her youngest into her locked bedroom

Removed all sharp objects and medication from shared areas

Installed locks and stripped her 10-year-old’s room down to essentials

Replaced his door handle with one that doesn’t lock

Still, she fears this isn’t enough.

Desperate for Support, but “No Beds, No Resources”

Despite working with hospitals, social workers, and therapists, the mother says resources for children with aggressive mental health issues are nearly nonexistent in her area.

“There are no facilities that will admit him or have a bed,” she explained. “Everyone says the same thing: ‘Is this behavioral or mental?’ But no one takes action.”

The family is stuck in a cycle of temporary help and long waitlists.

“I’m lucky we’re on Medicaid and food stamps, but we’re surviving on $161 a week. I can’t work. My two other children are terrified. I’m out of options.”

Community Must Step In Where Systems Fail

Her story has resonated with other families dealing with severe child mental illness and abuse. The mother says she isn’t sharing her story for sympathy — she’s pleading for action.

“I need real help. Not just ‘keep him safe at home,’ not just meds. Real help. Long-term. Structured. Supported,” she wrote.

She is now seeking community input, resource referrals, and local leaders willing to address the cracks in South Carolina’s child mental health and protective systems.

Call to the Community

Are you a parent, educator, healthcare worker, or policymaker who has faced similar struggles? Do you know of specialized residential care, emergency child protection options, or local support groups in South Carolina? Share your knowledge — it may save a life.

Comment below or contact us through SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com. Let’s build a safer future, together.