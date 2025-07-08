Man Killed in Northeast Charlotte Hit-and-Run Crash; CMPD Seeking Driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 74-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in northeast Charlotte, and police are now searching for the driver responsible for leaving the scene.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responded to a serious collision involving a pedestrian around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of North Tryon Street, where they found Ace Nathaniel Chambers lying unresponsive in the roadway. Chambers, a Charlotte resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred following a multi-vehicle crash, according to CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, which is now leading the case.

Two Vehicles Involved; One Driver Still At Large

Detectives believe the fatal incident was triggered by a collision involving two separate vehicles. Investigators say one of those vehicles struck Chambers while he was walking along a nearby sidewalk. That vehicle reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

A second vehicle — a 2007 Chrysler 300 — was found at the location with significant front-end damage. Willie Sturdivant, 35, was identified as the driver of that vehicle. He was accompanied by two juvenile passengers, CMPD said.

Sturdivant remained on scene and was screened for alcohol. He was charged with Driving While Impaired, though CMPD has confirmed that speed did not appear to be a factor in his case.

Police have not released details on the make or model of the hit-and-run vehicle. The full extent of the collision and its timeline is still being pieced together by investigators, according to Queen City News.

Victim Identified as 74-Year-Old Local Resident

The victim, Ace Nathaniel Chambers, was well-known in his community, and news of his death has prompted sorrow from family and local residents who say more needs to be done to improve pedestrian safety in high-traffic corridors like North Tryon Street.

“He was just walking where he always walks,” one nearby resident told reporters. “Now he’s gone because someone didn’t even stop.”

Investigation Continues, Public Help Requested

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and CMPD is asking the public for assistance. If you witnessed the crash, or have any information on the identity or location of the hit-and-run driver, you’re urged to contact:

Detective Sessoms at (704) 432-2169 (Extension 3)

Or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

CMPD confirmed that additional charges are possible as the investigation progresses.

Do you believe Charlotte is doing enough to protect pedestrians in high-traffic zones like North Tryon? Share your experiences or ideas in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.