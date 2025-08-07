New Tuberculosis Case Confirmed in Macon County, North Carolina as State Monitors Growing Concern

MACON COUNTY, NC — Health officials in North Carolina have confirmed a case of tuberculosis (TB) in Macon County, marking the second known case in the region this week and prompting an active investigation into potential exposures.

The announcement came Wednesday from Macon County Public Health, working in coordination with the North Carolina Department of Public Health and Human Services. Officials say the individual diagnosed with TB had been present in the county during their infectious period.

Close Contact Investigation Underway

After the case was confirmed, the infected individual was promptly isolated and began treatment. Public health authorities initiated a standard contact investigation protocol to determine who may have been exposed.

Those identified as close contacts will be personally notified by health officials and offered free TB testing, educational materials, and follow-up care. Health Director Kathy McGaha emphasized, “If you have not been contacted directly by the health department, there is no need to seek testing at this time.”

Officials also noted that, based on current findings, the risk to the general public remains low.

Second Case in Two Days Raises Questions

This latest case follows another confirmed TB diagnosis just one day earlier in Jackson County, North Carolina, sparking regional attention. While the two cases were not immediately linked by public health officials, the back-to-back confirmations highlight a growing need for awareness and prompt response.

Understanding Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a serious but treatable infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs. It spreads through the air when a person with active TB coughs, speaks, or sings, but it is not transmitted by physical contact like handshakes or touching surfaces.

Common symptoms include:

Persistent cough lasting more than 3 weeks

lasting more than 3 weeks Coughing up blood

Fever

Night sweats

Chest pain or breathing difficulties

Unintentional weight loss

Fatigue and poor appetite

While TB is not common in the U.S., sporadic cases continue to occur, especially in communities with travel exposure or where early symptoms may go unnoticed.

Community Support and Information

Residents with concerns or who believe they may have been in contact with the infected individual are encouraged to call Macon County Public Health at (828) 349-2081 for guidance.

McGaha emphasized the importance of transparency and public trust: “Our teams are working diligently to ensure the public is protected and informed.”

