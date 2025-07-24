Pregnant Teen Bella May Culley Appears in Georgian Court on Drug Charges as Baby’s Gender Revealed

TBILISI, GEORGIA — Bella May Culley, a British teenager from Billingham, appeared in court Thursday in the Republic of Georgia, where she faces drug trafficking charges that could result in up to 20 years or life imprisonment. During the hearing, it was revealed the 19-year-old is pregnant with a baby boy.

Teen Arrested in May, Accused of Smuggling Narcotics

Culley was arrested on May 14 at Tbilisi International Airport, where Georgian authorities said they discovered over 12 kilograms of marijuana and more than 2 kilograms of hashish in a bag she was allegedly transporting. She was charged with:

Illegally purchasing and storing a large quantity of narcotics

Importing narcotics into Georgia

At the time of her arrest, Culley had recently been reported missing in Thailand by family and friends after failing to make contact for three days. A public appeal circulated online described her last known location in the Pattaya area.

Defense Claims She Was Coerced and Monitored

During Thursday’s court appearance in Tbilisi, Culley’s legal team argued that she was forced into cooperating with traffickers who had threatened her mother and younger brother. They cited a mark on her wrist as evidence of physical abuse and claimed she was under surveillance while attempting to communicate with airport staff.

The defense also submitted the names and descriptions of individuals they say orchestrated the smuggling operation and told the court that those individuals had since fled Georgia.

Culley reportedly told officials she was supposed to meet someone at the airport who would “grab the bag” containing the drugs, further suggesting she may not have acted alone.

Emotional Moments in Court as Pregnancy Confirmed

Culley spoke briefly in court, offering a heartfelt message in Georgian:

“Gamarjoba (Hello)… I hope you can understand my story through my eyes. I never thought something like that would happen to me. Madloba. (Thank you).”

Her mother, Lyanne Kennedy, was present and made a heart gesture with her hands as her daughter spoke. She reportedly burst into tears upon learning the baby is a boy. When asked outside court how Bella was feeling, Kennedy simply replied:

“She’s feeling pregnant.”

Prosecutors Push Back, Citing Flight Risk

Prosecutors argued against releasing Culley on bail, noting that no new evidence had emerged to justify a change in status. They emphasized she posed a flight risk and might repeat the offense if freed.

The court denied bail, and the case has been adjourned until Tuesday, September 2.

Full details and footage of Culley being led into custody were previously released by the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

