Georgia Sees Another Day of Below-Average Temperatures as Cool Stretch Continues

GEORGIA – Temperatures across Georgia remained well below average for a second straight day, with cities like Augusta only reaching 82°F under partly sunny skies and dry conditions. Many areas across the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) reported highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Patchy Fog Tonight, More Comfortable Days Ahead

Wednesday evening brought more of the same: dry weather, scattered sunshine, and an overall comfortable summer day. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid to upper 60s, with patchy fog possible during the early morning hours.

Forecasters say Thursday’s forecast mirrors Wednesday’s, with:

Highs again in the upper 70s to mid 80s

Mostly cloudy skies

Only a 20% chance of rain

The cooler weather has been influenced by a stationary front positioned south and east of Georgia, while high pressure from the west ushers in drier air. An area of low pressure in the Atlantic may break down the wedge of cool air by the weekend, returning the region to more seasonable temperatures.

Weekend Rain Chances Increase Slightly

While the next few days will remain mild and mostly dry, rain chances rise over the weekend as another area of low pressure begins developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Here’s what to expect:

No severe weather or flooding concerns currently

currently Rainfall totals under 2 inches through Monday

through Monday More humidity and typical summer storms likely next week

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach 90°F again by mid-next week, with low 90s continuing into next weekend.

No Immediate Tropical Threats — For Now

Despite active developments in the Atlantic, there are currently no tropical systems threatening the U.S. However, meteorologists are keeping a close watch as the peak of hurricane season approaches in mid-September.

And in local news, a fun shoutout goes to Aiden from Augusta, who was named the “Weather Kid of the Week” for his passion for storms and hurricanes.

Are you enjoying the break from the summer heat? Share your favorite outdoor spots during cooler days in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.