Union County Checkpoint Nets 10 DWIs and Dozens of Other Traffic Violations

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A late-night sobriety checkpoint held by the Union County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend resulted in dozens of arrests and citations, including 10 impaired driving cases, several drug charges, and numerous other violations.

The checkpoint took place near Old Charlotte Highway and Rogers Road, not far from South Piedmont Community College, during the overnight hours of July 6 into early Sunday morning. The operation was led by the Sheriff’s Alcohol Field Enforcement (S.A.F.E.) Unit, with assistance from multiple partner agencies, including Monroe, Waxhaw, Stallings, Cabarrus County, Kannapolis, and Locust police departments, as reported by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Broad Sweep Yields Significant Results

Law enforcement conducted license checks, sobriety tests, and vehicle inspections throughout the night. According to checkpoint data published by Yahoo News, the operation resulted in:

10 arrests for Driving While Impaired (DWI)

1 citation for underage drinking and driving

8 misdemeanor drug charges

4 seat belt violations

5 child restraint violations

24 Driving While License Revoked (DWLR) citations

42 No Operator’s License (NOL) citations

36 registration violations

1 citation for no insurance

10 other traffic-related violations

2 outstanding warrants served

1 K9 deployment

6 blood draws

2 Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluations

The checkpoint was part of a broader initiative to reduce impaired driving and increase safety awareness during the summer months.

Sheriff’s Office Commends Teamwork and Community Awareness

Sheriff Eddie Cathey praised the efforts of the multi-agency task force and highlighted the importance of removing impaired drivers from the roads. In a statement shared on the department’s Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office emphasized that these operations are not just about enforcement but about saving lives.

“This type of cooperation between law enforcement agencies makes a direct impact on public safety,” the department wrote.

A Reminder for Local Drivers

Drivers in North Carolina should be aware that:

Impaired driving laws are enforced year-round , not just during holidays.

, not just during holidays. License and registration requirements are strictly monitored at checkpoints.

are strictly monitored at checkpoints. Safety equipment violations, such as unrestrained children or seatbelt neglect, can result in serious penalties.

Community members are encouraged to drive responsibly and ensure their vehicles are compliant with all state laws to avoid citations during future enforcement operations.

Have You Been Impacted by a Local Checkpoint?

Share your experience or opinion with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com. Your voice helps us cover the issues that matter most to North Carolinians.