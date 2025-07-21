New England Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Storms Threaten Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts Until 9 p.m.

BOSTON, MA — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for large portions of New England, including Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, as a powerful storm system sweeps through the Northeast. The National Weather Service warns that the watch will remain in effect until 9 p.m. tonight, bringing threats of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and dangerous lightning to densely populated areas.

Multiple States Under Severe Storm Watch

As of early Friday afternoon, the storm system has prompted alerts for:

Rhode Island : Entire state

: Entire state Connecticut : All counties

: All counties Massachusetts : All counties

: All counties New Hampshire : Cheshire and Hillsborough counties

: Cheshire and Hillsborough counties Vermont : Bennington and Windham counties

: Bennington and Windham counties Maine: York County

Meteorologists are closely tracking these fast-moving thunderstorms, which are expected to intensify during the early evening hours.

Key Threats: Hail, Wind, and Power Outages

The National Weather Service reports potential for:

Hail up to 1 inch in diameter

Wind gusts reaching 60–70 mph

Localized power outages

Fallen trees and flying debris

Disruptions to travel and outdoor plans

Residents across the region are strongly urged to remain indoors, especially during peak evening commute hours.

“Severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected,” said NWS officials. “We advise everyone to monitor local weather alerts and stay prepared.”

Urban Centers and Travel Corridors at Risk

Major cities under the severe weather threat include:

Boston

Providence

Hartford

Worcester

New Haven

Springfield

Interstates I-95, I-91, and I-84 are also in the storm’s projected path, with reduced visibility and possible road hazards anticipated through the night.

How to Stay Safe During Tonight’s Storms

If you live or are traveling in the affected areas:

Charge mobile devices in case of outages

in case of outages Secure outdoor furniture and equipment

and equipment Avoid parking under trees or power lines

Postpone evening travel if possible

if possible Have a flashlight and emergency kit ready

These steps can help minimize injuries or property damage during fast-changing severe weather events.

Stay Informed

Weather alerts may be upgraded to warnings as the system progresses. Keep an eye on real-time forecasts from:

Have you experienced storm damage or power outages today in your area? Share your photos and updates with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.