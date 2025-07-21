New England Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Storms Threaten Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts Until 9 p.m.
BOSTON, MA — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for large portions of New England, including Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, as a powerful storm system sweeps through the Northeast. The National Weather Service warns that the watch will remain in effect until 9 p.m. tonight, bringing threats of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and dangerous lightning to densely populated areas.
Multiple States Under Severe Storm Watch
As of early Friday afternoon, the storm system has prompted alerts for:
- Rhode Island: Entire state
- Connecticut: All counties
- Massachusetts: All counties
- New Hampshire: Cheshire and Hillsborough counties
- Vermont: Bennington and Windham counties
- Maine: York County
Meteorologists are closely tracking these fast-moving thunderstorms, which are expected to intensify during the early evening hours.
Key Threats: Hail, Wind, and Power Outages
The National Weather Service reports potential for:
- Hail up to 1 inch in diameter
- Wind gusts reaching 60–70 mph
- Localized power outages
- Fallen trees and flying debris
- Disruptions to travel and outdoor plans
Residents across the region are strongly urged to remain indoors, especially during peak evening commute hours.
“Severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected,” said NWS officials. “We advise everyone to monitor local weather alerts and stay prepared.”
Urban Centers and Travel Corridors at Risk
Major cities under the severe weather threat include:
- Boston
- Providence
- Hartford
- Worcester
- New Haven
- Springfield
Interstates I-95, I-91, and I-84 are also in the storm’s projected path, with reduced visibility and possible road hazards anticipated through the night.
How to Stay Safe During Tonight’s Storms
If you live or are traveling in the affected areas:
- Charge mobile devices in case of outages
- Secure outdoor furniture and equipment
- Avoid parking under trees or power lines
- Postpone evening travel if possible
- Have a flashlight and emergency kit ready
These steps can help minimize injuries or property damage during fast-changing severe weather events.
Stay Informed
Weather alerts may be upgraded to warnings as the system progresses. Keep an eye on real-time forecasts from:
