Wildfire Smoke Keeps Illinois Air Quality in ‘Unhealthy’ Range — Conditions Expected to Improve Saturday

ILLINOIS — Thick layers of Canadian wildfire smoke continue to choke the skies over Illinois, prompting state officials to issue an Air Pollution Action Day warning for Friday as air quality index (AQI) levels hover in the “Unhealthy” category for millions.

As of early Friday, cities including Chicago, Peoria, and Springfield were seeing AQI readings above 150, with some suburbs in the 159 range — far beyond levels considered safe for the general public.

Key Areas Affected

According to AirNow.gov, the following areas reported dangerously high AQI readings Friday morning:

Chicago Metro : 156

: 156 North and West Suburbs : 159

: 159 Peoria and Central Illinois : 154–156

: 154–156 Springfield, Decatur, Bloomington-Normal: 154

These levels indicate conditions that are hazardous for children, seniors, and those with preexisting respiratory conditions, but may also cause symptoms in healthy individuals.

When Will It Improve?

Relief could come as early as Saturday, August 2, when winds are expected to shift and push the remaining smoke out of the region. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) forecasts air quality to drop into the “Moderate” category, though short-term spikes may still occur.

Until then, health officials are urging residents to:

Avoid outdoor exercise

Keep windows shut and air conditioning on

Use air purifiers indoors

Wear N95 masks outdoors if necessary

“We’re urging all Illinoisans to take precautions — especially those in sensitive groups,” said an IEPA spokesperson on Friday.

Why It’s Happening

The smoke stems from ongoing wildfires burning across Canada, which have sent waves of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) drifting into the U.S. for several days. Similar alerts were issued earlier this summer when dense smoke clouds spread across multiple Midwestern and Eastern states.

More Alerts May Follow

Meteorologists caution that even after Saturday’s expected improvement, shifting weather patterns and persistent Canadian wildfires could bring more haze and pollution to the region later this month.

Residents are advised to check daily AQI forecasts and follow alerts issued by local health departments or the National Weather Service.

Have you experienced symptoms from wildfire smoke or changed your daily routine due to the poor air? Let us know your experience at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.