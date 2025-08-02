Illinois Becomes First State to Mandate Annual Mental Health Screenings for Students

CHICAGO — Illinois has made history by becoming the first state in the country to require public school students to undergo annual mental health screenings, adding a new dimension to school health checks alongside traditional vision and hearing exams.

Governor JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1560 into law on Thursday, officially establishing mandatory mental health screenings for students in grades 3 through 12 starting in the 2027–2028 school year.

“At a time when our kids are struggling with anxiety and depression more than ever before, it’s our responsibility to ensure that young people have all the support that they need,” Pritzker said during the signing ceremony. “This legislation is about catching issues early and getting families the help they need.”

How the Mental Health Screenings Will Work

Under the new law:

Every public school student in grades 3–12 will receive at least one mental health screening per year .

in grades 3–12 will receive . Screenings will begin in the 2027–28 school year , giving the state and school districts time to prepare.

, giving the state and school districts time to prepare. The Illinois State Board of Education must provide policies and implementation guidance by September 1, 2026 .

must provide policies and implementation guidance . Schools will receive free screening tools and technology from the state to carry out the mandate.

The screenings are intended to identify early signs of anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions. Parents and guardians will also be connected with resources through the BEACON Portal, a centralized tool launched earlier this year to provide behavioral health support options.

Supporting Families and Schools

The bill aims to bridge the gap between schools and mental health support systems. Pritzker emphasized that the law will promote an integrated, statewide approach to supporting young people’s well-being.

“Our goal is a comprehensive, quality mental and behavioral health system that makes it easier for schools to provide the support students need — not harder,” the governor said.

The BEACON Portal, highlighted in the bill, allows parents and caregivers to explore available behavioral health services based on their region, needs, and insurance status. It is part of the state’s broader commitment to expanding mental health navigation tools for families.

A Response to Growing Mental Health Concerns

Illinois’ groundbreaking move comes amid rising concern over the mental health crisis affecting youth nationwide. According to the CDC, anxiety and depression are among the most commonly diagnosed conditions among children between ages 3 and 17.

The timing of the bill is also notable. Just months earlier, the Trump administration announced it would discontinue $1 billion in mental health grants across the country, citing concerns over how the funding was being used. Illinois’ legislation offers a stark contrast — doubling down on mental health investment, not cutting back.

Next Steps for Illinois Schools

School administrators and mental health advocates have welcomed the bill as a proactive step toward preventing long-term mental health issues in young people. However, logistical questions remain — including how schools will staff these screenings and ensure follow-up for students who need help.

With more than 1.8 million public school students in Illinois, officials say the state will provide training, support, and digital access tools to assist schools in meeting the new requirement without overwhelming already stretched resources.

Do you support Illinois’ move to mandate mental health screenings in schools? What else should be done to help students struggling with emotional well-being? Share your thoughts at chicagosuburbanfamily.com and join the conversation.