Southwest Missouri Faces Flooding, Storms, and Intense Heat Through Friday

MISSOURI — Southwest Missouri is bracing for a stretch of intense weather conditions as thunderstorms, possible flash flooding, and sweltering temperatures take aim at the I-44 corridor through Friday evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Springfield, storm systems moving across the region are expected to dump 1–2 inches of rain in a short time span, bringing the potential for localized flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas near Rolla, Lebanon, and Joplin.

Severe Weather Outlook: Wind, Rain, and Flooding

The region remains under a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather on Thursday. The highest threat window for strong storms and wind gusts reaching 60 mph falls between noon and 6 p.m.

While the most intense conditions are likely north of I-44, flash flooding could occur quickly, especially around creeks, drainage ditches, and rural roads. Rain chances continue into Friday, with 40–60% precipitation probabilities extending into eastern areas like West Plains and Mountain Grove.

Heat Index Nears Triple Digits

As storm systems move east, a different danger sets in — extreme summer heat. Beginning Saturday, much of the region is forecast to experience daytime highs in the 90s, with heat index values climbing to or beyond 100°F, particularly in counties east of Highway 63.

Cities such as Houston, Willow Springs, and Salem may experience dangerous afternoon heat with minimal storm relief, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion or heat-related illness.

Five-Day Forecast Snapshot

Thursday: 84–92°F | Storms likely north of I-44 | Rain chance: 40–70%

84–92°F | Storms likely north of I-44 | Rain chance: 40–70% Friday: 86–93°F | Continued storms east of Hwy 65 | Rain chance: 40–60%

86–93°F | Continued storms east of Hwy 65 | Rain chance: 40–60% Saturday: 91–95°F | Mostly dry, slight storm chance east of Hwy 63 | Rain chance: 15–20%

91–95°F | Mostly dry, slight storm chance east of Hwy 63 | Rain chance: 15–20% Sunday: 92–96°F | Hot and humid | Rain chance: 15–20%

92–96°F | Hot and humid | Rain chance: 15–20% Monday: 94–98°F | Mostly sunny, heat indices over 100°F | Rain chance: <10%

As noted by the Country Herald, thunderstorm and heat advisories may be extended into the weekend as conditions intensify.

Safety Guidance from Officials

Authorities urge residents to:

Avoid flooded roadways — “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”

— “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” Stay indoors during peak heat hours

during peak heat hours Drink plenty of water

Check on vulnerable neighbors or relatives, especially the elderly and young children

Prepare for potential power outages or fallen trees due to storm winds

Are you experiencing storms or dangerous heat in your Missouri neighborhood? Let us know how your town is preparing — drop your comments below and help others stay alert.