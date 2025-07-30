Ware Mechanical Weather: Dangerous Heat and Sunshine Expected to Continue

GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA — Get ready for another blistering summer day as mostly sunny skies dominate the forecast across central Georgia and parts of South Carolina, accompanied by dangerously high temperatures and heat indexes.

Sunshine Prevails, But So Does the Heat

According to the Ware Mechanical Weather Center, today’s forecast features clear skies with little cloud cover, allowing the sun to beat down uninterrupted across the region. While this may be ideal for outdoor plans, it also means that temperatures will soar into the upper 90s, and some areas may feel even hotter.

“The heat index in some places could exceed 105°F, making it important to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during peak hours,” meteorologists warned in a recent advisory.

High Pressure Continues to Dominate

This ongoing heat is the result of a stubborn high-pressure system parked over the Southeast, keeping rain chances low and humidity levels high. The lack of cloud cover and evening relief means that even overnight lows will hover in the mid-70s, offering little chance for buildings and roadways to cool down.

“We’re in the middle of a true summer heat dome, and there’s no sign of a major cool-down through the weekend,” forecasters added.

Precautions Urged as Heat Advisories Remain

Heat advisories remain in effect for large parts of both Georgia and South Carolina, including metro and rural counties. Residents are advised to:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid outdoor work or exercise between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Check on vulnerable neighbors or elderly family members

Outdoor workers and young children are particularly at risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which can escalate quickly without proper care.

Relief? Not Just Yet

Looking ahead, the extended forecast shows only slight rain chances late this weekend into early next week. Until then, the region will continue to bake under unrelenting sun.

Stay updated with the latest advisories and safety tips through the National Weather Service.

