Dunwoody Police Detective Jordan Laverty Dies Unexpectedly at Age 34

ATLANTA, GA – The Dunwoody Police Department is mourning the unexpected death of Detective Jordan Laverty, a beloved and dedicated officer who had served the community for over a decade.

Veteran Officer with Deep Roots in Law Enforcement

Detective Laverty passed away on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Dunwoody Police Department, which described him as a committed public servant whose absence would leave a lasting void.

Laverty had been with the Dunwoody Police Department for eight years, following three years with the DeKalb County Police Department. His colleagues remembered him as a dependable and compassionate officer who built strong relationships both within the department and across the community.

“He dedicated his time and service, and his absence has left a void that will not easily be filled,” the department shared on social media.

Cause of Death Not Yet Disclosed

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cause of Laverty’s death has not been publicly released. The department has not shared any additional information beyond the confirmation of his passing.

In a report by Atlanta News First, officials emphasized that the situation is still developing and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Outpouring of Grief from Community and Department

The news of Laverty’s death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from local residents, fellow officers, and other law enforcement agencies across Georgia.

The Dunwoody Police Department posted a tribute photo and message on Facebook, expressing deep sorrow and asking the community to keep Laverty’s family in their thoughts.

