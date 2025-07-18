North Carolina Teen Nyla Dreams of Adoption and Family Love After Years in Foster Care

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fourteen-year-old Nyla has spent most of her young life in foster care, but she’s never stopped hoping for a family to call her own. Described as kind-hearted, beautiful, and strong, Nyla is now looking for a forever home through the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHSNC).

Her recruitment team shared that she thrives on positive attention, enjoys being around people, and dreams of a stable home life where she’s never left behind.

“Having a family — since I never grew up with one — would make me feel most loved,” Nyla said during her adoption feature shared by WXII 12 News.

Dreams of Travel and a Caring Family

Nyla envisions a home filled with love, support, and a sense of belonging. She hopes to be adopted by a family with a mom, dad, and siblings — and maybe even a pet to care for.

She also dreams of traveling the world, with Korea, Mexico, and Paris on her wish list.

“I would like to go to Korea, Mexico and Paris,” she shared with excitement.

Finding Joy With Animals and in the Kitchen

In a special moment arranged by her team, Nyla visited the Landon Horse Farm in Greensboro, where she spent the day walking, feeding, and connecting with horses — a rare peaceful experience for a child who has grown up without a permanent home.

Nyla also finds joy in cooking, a passion she’s growing every day.

“What inspired me to be a chef is I like to learn new things. I learned to cook breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she said. Her dream job? Becoming both a basketball player and a chef.

Adoption Requirements and Support

According to the Children’s Home Society, Nyla would do best with a family that has experience supporting children with intellectual disabilities, or is willing to receive training. Most importantly, the agency stresses that she deserves a home where caregivers are consistent and won’t give up on her.

Families interested in learning more about adopting Nyla or others in care can visit the CHSNC adoption page.

Do you know someone who could give a child like Nyla a forever home? Share this story or visit SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com to help spread the message of love and family.