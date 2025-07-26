Indian Man Drowns at Hilton Head Island Beach While Swimming With Son

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A 49-year-old Indian national tragically drowned Thursday evening while swimming with his son off the coast of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The incident occurred in the Sea Pines area, a popular vacation spot known for its beach resorts and scenic coastline.

The victim, Saumen Kundu, a Georgia resident, was identified by local authorities. He and his son had entered the water when they were swept into a rip current, prompting a desperate rescue attempt by two nearby bystanders.

Consulate Confirms Death, Offers Support to Family

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta confirmed the fatality in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter).

“We are deeply saddened by the news of a tragic drowning incident near Hilton Head Island that claimed the life of an Indian national,” the consulate said. “We are coordinating with local authorities and humanitarian groups to extend full support to the family during this difficult time.”

Rescue Efforts Couldn’t Save Victim Despite Immediate Response

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported around 7 p.m. Emergency personnel from Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue and Shore Beach Services quickly arrived after receiving the call about swimmers in distress.

The two bystanders who had rushed into the water managed to bring all four individuals — the father, his son, and both rescuers — back to shore. Sadly, despite resuscitation attempts at the scene, Kundu was pronounced dead.

His son survived the ordeal and did not require hospitalization.

Rip Currents a Persistent Risk in Summer

The drowning is a reminder of the dangers posed by rip currents along the Atlantic Coast, especially during the summer season. According to the National Weather Service, rip currents are responsible for over 100 deaths annually in the United States.

Beachgoers are advised to swim near lifeguards, avoid deeper waters during high tide, and learn how to escape a rip current by swimming parallel to the shore until free.

Have you ever experienced strong currents or unexpected hazards while swimming along South Carolina’s coast? Share your story or water safety tips in the comments section below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com to help spread awareness and keep our beach communities safe.