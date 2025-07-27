Union County Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Two Young Girls

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A 50-year-old man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of child sexual abuse after admitting to molesting two girls for years while posing as a trusted family member.

Pierre Casimir pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to the Union County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 32 to 49 months in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release.

Abuse Spanned Years Before Victims Came Forward

According to officials, Casimir began abusing the two victims in 2010 when they were just seven and twelve years old, respectively. The abuse continued for approximately four years, but was not reported to law enforcement until 2022, when both victims were adults.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. Officials said the delayed reporting is not unusual in such traumatic cases, and the victims’ courage to eventually come forward helped bring accountability.

District Attorney Praises Victims’ Bravery

Union County District Attorney Trey Robison expressed his support for the victims, saying:

“I commend the courage of these victims to come forward and see this process through. I hope that the jury’s verdicts can afford some semblance of closure and justice after all of these years.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan Pfuntner, who has handled multiple high-profile abuse cases in the county.

Legal Outcome and Sex Offender Registry

While the sentence may seem limited to just over two and a half years, the requirement for decades-long registration as a sex offender ensures that Casimir’s criminal history will be tracked for the majority of his remaining life. Prosecutors hope the verdict sends a clear message of justice and deterrence.

