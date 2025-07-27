Manhunt Underway After Dog Set on Fire in Queens; NYPD Investigating Shocking Animal Cruelty Case

QUEENS, N.Y. — A disturbing act of animal cruelty has prompted an urgent investigation in South Ozone Park after a man was seen setting a dog on fire in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Authorities say the man was spotted around 4:45 a.m. near 128th Street and 116th Avenue, dragging what appeared to be a motionless dog. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the man pouring an accelerant over the animal and then igniting it, according to PIX11 News.

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect

Investigators from the NYPD Animal Cruelty Squad are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, who was last seen wearing:

A maroon sweatshirt with the word “ POLO ” in tan letters across the chest

with the word “ ” in tan letters across the chest Gray pants

A light brown “MCM” backpack

The suspect fled the area immediately after setting the dog ablaze. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the dog survived the attack, and no further details about the animal have been released.

Animal Advocacy Groups Respond

The ASPCA has been notified of the incident and is reportedly assisting with the investigation. Animal protection organizations are condemning the crime, calling for swift justice and increased penalties for those who commit such violent acts against animals.

“This kind of brutality is unthinkable,” said one ASPCA spokesperson. “We are committed to supporting law enforcement in bringing the individual responsible to justice.”

Ongoing Investigation and Community Alert

The NYPD has not confirmed whether the suspect was known in the area, and it remains unclear what prompted the attack. Anyone with surveillance footage, information, or tips related to the case is urged to contact the NYPD Animal Cruelty Squad or Crime Stoppers.

