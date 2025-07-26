Scout Motors Begins Hiring for South Carolina Assembly Line Maintenance Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scout Motors has officially started hiring for its highly anticipated electric vehicle assembly plant in Blythewood, with the first wave of 70 skilled maintenance technicians preparing to undergo hands-on evaluations at a new training facility in Columbia.

The hiring campaign marks a major step forward for Scout’s $2 billion investment in South Carolina and its goal of launching vehicle production by 2027.

New Center to Train and Evaluate Job Candidates

Inside the training center, located in the Carolina Research Park, candidates will troubleshoot mechanical problems on mock systems — from air compressors to computer-controlled assembly line components.

The first 83 job seekers will test their skills next week, demonstrating knowledge of pneumatics, electrical systems, and robotics essential to the automated manufacturing process.

“These initial hires are critical,” said Clarice Henderson, vice president of human resources for the plant. “They’ll be the ones keeping the factory floor running smoothly — and likely future leaders of our maintenance crews.”

High-Paying Jobs with Strong Benefits

Scout Motors, a Volkswagen-backed EV brand, is offering hourly wages ranging from $30 to $37.50 depending on experience. Workers will also receive health insurance and 401(k) retirement benefits.

Out of approximately 300 applicants, about 200 met the job qualifications, with nearly half now advancing to the interview stage.

“This is an important next step in bringing our vision to life in South Carolina,” said Meredith Manz, chief HR officer for Scout. “We’re excited to welcome our first hourly manufacturing employees.”

Training Facility Funded by State Investment

The initial training center is operated by ReadySC, a division of the state’s technical college system, and is modeled after similar programs that prepared workers for Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Walmart, and Redwood Materials.

A second $25 million training center, funded by South Carolina, will open onsite at the Blythewood plant later this year.

“This kind of flexible, well-equipped training facility is a game-changer for talent development,” said Kelly Steinhilper, spokeswoman for the technical college system. “It reduces the burden on companies and attracts more investment to the state.”

Long-Term Hiring Plans and Local Education Partnerships

Scout Motors ultimately plans to hire about 4,000 workers as production ramps up in the coming years. After hiring maintenance technicians, the company will focus on recruiting entry-level line workers through skill-building and aptitude-based training.

In preparation, Scout is working with Richland School District 2 and the Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2i2) to create pathways from high school to employment.

“We know that our future Scouts are sitting in kindergarten right now,” Henderson noted.

At R2i2, students are already graduating with certifications in battery technology, AI, and clean energy systems. “They’re learning to build electric vehicles and prototypes that address charging speed and battery life,” said Alan Wolf, director of the innovation center.

Enrollment at the school is expected to climb to 300 students next term.

A Model for Future Workforce Development

State and local leaders view this training model as a blueprint for economic development, not just for auto manufacturing, but across industries.

“This checks a big box for businesses considering the Midlands,” said Jeff Ruble, Richland County’s economic development director. “It’s about making sure our citizens have access to the best job opportunities.”

While a similar center planned for the Pee Dee region has paused due to a construction halt at the AESC battery plant, officials remain hopeful that the Scout Motors hiring initiative will catalyze more workforce investments statewide.

Are you or someone you know applying for a job with Scout Motors in South Carolina? Share your experience or thoughts on how these new training centers are shaping our workforce — drop us a comment at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.