Skeletal Remains Found in Marlboro County Identified as Missing Man; Suspect Charged with Murder

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. – Human skeletal remains found in South Carolina have been identified as 28-year-old Shelton Bennett, who went missing nearly a year ago, authorities announced Thursday. A suspect is now in custody and charged with murder.

According to Capt. Earl Haywood of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Bennett disappeared on August 23, 2023, sparking an extensive search involving multiple agencies and community volunteers. His blue Dodge Challenger was also missing at the time but was later found on Butler Road in Scotland County.

Search and Investigation

Search efforts focused on an area off Butler Road near Laurinburg. Bennett’s family even offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. From the early stages, investigators suspected criminal involvement and did not believe Bennett disappeared voluntarily.

The Marlboro County Coroner’s Office worked closely with agencies from both North and South Carolina to examine and confirm the remains.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

Authorities announced the arrest of 33-year-old Frederick Deshawn Moore, who is now facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with Bennett’s death. Moore is being held in the Scotland County Detention Center without bond.

“Everybody has a motive, everybody has intent — you’ve just got to put them altogether,” Haywood said.

Multi-County Law Enforcement Cooperation

The investigation involved assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and sheriff’s offices in Anson, Marlboro, Cumberland, and Richmond counties.

Haywood, who carried the thick case file with him for the duration of the investigation, said the case required following leads across multiple jurisdictions before reaching Thursday’s breakthrough.

