These Small Cities Are Quietly Booming with New Jobs in 2025

UNITED STATES — While major metros continue to dominate headlines, it’s smaller U.S. cities that are making waves in 2025’s job market. As remote work, lower living costs, and state-level economic incentives reshape the national employment map, a number of under-the-radar towns are emerging as hotspots for new job creation — especially in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and clean energy.

According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Forbes, and regional economic development offices, here are the small cities quietly booming with new jobs this year:

1. Spartanburg, South Carolina

Once a textile town, Spartanburg has reinvented itself as a regional manufacturing hub. Thanks to major investments from BMW, Milliken, and new EV suppliers, the city has seen over 3,000 new jobs created since 2022, with more expected in logistics and automotive support.

According to SC Commerce, Spartanburg County now boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state and continues to attract younger professionals drawn by affordable housing and low commute times.

2. Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, part of the growing Northwest Arkansas corridor, is home to major employers like Walmart HQ (nearby in Bentonville), Tyson Foods, and a tech-friendly startup scene. The city has added over 1,800 jobs in the past 18 months, many of which are in supply chain, fintech, and food manufacturing.

The region’s strong school systems and investment in green spaces also make it popular among young families and mid-career transplants, according to Talk Business & Politics.

3. Cheyenne, Wyoming

Cheyenne has quietly become one of the top Western cities for remote workers, logistics, and clean tech. Amazon, Microsoft data centers, and wind energy projects are bringing thousands of new jobs to Laramie County — all while the city maintains a cost of living 8% below the national average.

A report by Wyoming Business Council highlights Cheyenne’s growth in high-tech job clusters, making it a smart pick for both blue- and white-collar professionals.

4. Florence, Alabama

Located along the Tennessee River, Florence has seen a surge in healthcare and education sector hiring, largely driven by North Alabama Medical Center and the expansion of University of North Alabama programs.

The Shoals Economic Development Authority notes a 4.2% increase in local employment this year alone, with more expected as remote-ready workers seek cheaper, less congested towns.

5. St. George, Utah

Once a sleepy desert town, St. George is now one of the fastest-growing small cities in the West, fueled by jobs in construction, healthcare, tourism, and clean energy. The city’s population boom is matched by a business-friendly climate and new infrastructure projects.

According to Utah’s Department of Workforce Services, employment in St. George grew by 6.8% in Q1 2025, outpacing both Salt Lake City and Provo.

6. Greenville, North Carolina

A hidden gem in the Southeast, Greenville is a rising hub for biotech and healthcare, thanks to East Carolina University and expanding hospital systems like ECU Health. The city is also seeing growth in light manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

Greenville ENC Alliance reports that the area added 1,300+ new jobs in Q2 2025 alone, many of them paying above the county’s median wage.

Why Are These Cities Winning?

According to labor economists, these towns succeed because they combine:

Local incentives for new businesses

Affordable housing and commercial space

Strong infrastructure (transportation, broadband, health access)

Appeal to remote workers and mid-sized companies fleeing high-cost metros

“It’s not just about saving money. These cities are where quality of life and career opportunity meet,” said regional economist Julia Ramirez.

