North Carolina State Trooper Injured in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Suspect Luis Almanza

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – A high-speed chase in North Carolina ended in a violent crash Friday night, leaving State Trooper H.T. Holcomb hospitalized after his cruiser was struck and flipped multiple times by a fleeing suspect.

Chase Exceeded 100 MPH Before Crash

Authorities with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say the pursuit began when suspect Luis Almanza refused to pull over during a traffic stop. Investigators report Almanza accelerated to speeds over 100 mph before veering off the highway and slamming into Trooper Holcomb’s cruiser.

Holcomb had been called to assist in the pursuit and was positioned along the highway when Almanza’s vehicle struck him. The force of the impact caused the cruiser to roll several times, prompting an emergency response from law enforcement and fire personnel.

Dispatch Captures Urgency of Scene

In audio obtained from dispatch communications, one voice can be heard calling out:

“He just hit 745—roll over, roll over. Get EMS and fire. 10-18, 10-18.”

The code 10-18 signifies a need for immediate response by officers, underscoring the severity of the collision.

Witness Describes Aftermath as ‘Devastating’

Joshua Wood, a civilian caught in traffic near Exit 170 outside Mocksville, told reporters he was overwhelmed by the scene.

“When we got to the exit 170 near Mocksville, we saw the aftermath of it… It was just devastating,” he said.

“I got to sitting there and I was like I’m going to start praying for this guy.”

Wood described being surrounded by flashing lights and police activity, noting he had never witnessed such a large-scale response.

Both Suspect and Trooper Hospitalized

Trooper Holcomb and suspect Luis Almanza are both currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. Details about their conditions have not yet been made public.

A warrant has been issued for eight charges against Almanza. Officials have not yet disclosed whether additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

