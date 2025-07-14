Nightclub employee killed, five hospitalized in Uptown Charlotte mass shooting

CHARLOTTE — A deadly shooting erupted near an Uptown Charlotte nightclub early Sunday, leaving one nightclub employee dead and five others hospitalized in what officials are calling a senseless act of violence.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire just after 2 a.m. on July 13 in the 300 block of North College Street — near The Hive and other nightlife spots on East 6th Street.

Employee Killed, Others Hospitalized After Gunfire

When officers arrived, they discovered one victim who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said three additional people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported by emergency crews, while two others made their own way to the hospital.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been made public by CMPD.

Nightclub Responds, Disputes Origin of Incident

In a statement, representatives from Encore Nightclub, where the deceased worked, expressed sorrow but clarified that the shooting did not occur inside their venue nor stem from any altercation on their property.

“We want to make it clear that this incident did not occur or stem from any conflict or altercation inside Encore/XO. It appears to be the result of a senseless act of gun violence that occurred in the surrounding area,” the statement read, as reported by Queen City News.

However, witnesses who were at the scene claimed the incident may have started with an argument inside the club, later escalating outside.

Community Reacts and Police Investigation Ongoing

Local resident Fernando Cardenas, who works nearby, voiced concern over rising late-night violence in the area.

“It’s safety, it’s safety,” Cardenas said. “We have families here. We have cultural events. We don’t have problems, but probably at 3 a.m. — 4 a.m., that changes,” he told reporters.

Visible evidence of the violence included bullet holes in a witness’s vehicle, underscoring the dangerous and chaotic nature of the scene.

No Suspects Named Yet

CMPD has not released any information regarding a suspect and confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities have encouraged anyone with information to contact a homicide detective at 704-432-8477 or to provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The investigation remains active, and officials say updates will follow as they gather more information.

Do you live or work near Uptown Charlotte’s nightlife district? How has rising violence impacted your sense of safety? Share your thoughts at saludastandard-sentinel.com.