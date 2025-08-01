Strong Storms Move Out of Metro Atlanta, Leave Damage and Delays Behind

ATLANTA, GA — Strong thunderstorms rolled through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday evening, leaving behind damaged homes, downed trees, and airport delays. While the worst of the storm system has passed, local emergency crews are still responding to flooding, lightning strikes, and road obstructions.

Powerful Storms Spark Fires and Disrupt Travel

Several counties saw significant impacts as storms passed through:

Jackson County Emergency Management reported multiple trees down , prompting road closures and cleanup efforts.

reported , prompting road closures and cleanup efforts. In Braselton , a structure on Michigan Circle was hit by lightning, according to the West Jackson Fire Department .

, a structure on was hit by lightning, according to the . Two separate homes in Jackson County caught fire after lightning strikes, with firefighters responding to Washington Parkway in Jefferson and Michigan Circle in Braselton.

“Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning are currently moving through the county,” said Emergency Manager Bryan Bullock during the response.

Flight Disruptions at Hartsfield-Jackson

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the severe weather triggered significant flight delays and a temporary ground stop:

6:35 p.m. – Departures to the airport were grounded due to thunderstorms

– Departures to the airport were The ground stop lasted until at least 8:00 p.m. , with officials warning of a 30–60% chance of further extensions

lasted until at least , with officials warning of a of further extensions By 7:00 p.m., departures were delayed an average of two hours

Storm System Moves Out, Cleanup Underway

As of 11:05 p.m., the storm system had largely moved out of the metro Atlanta area. However, clean-up efforts are still underway, particularly in neighborhoods impacted by falling trees and lightning-related fires.

Weather Safety Tips and Alerts

The 11Alive Weather Impact Team continues to urge residents to stay alert for residual weather threats and practice safety:

Avoid downed power lines and blocked roadways

Report local damage using local emergency hotlines or the 11Alive app

using local emergency hotlines or the 11Alive app Enable severe weather alerts to receive updates in real time

