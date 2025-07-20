Harahan Man Killed in Early Morning Scooter Crash in Louisiana
HARAHAN, LA — A deadly crash involving an electric scooter claimed the life of a Harahan man early Friday morning in Jefferson Parish, raising new concerns around vehicle-scooter safety and local traffic laws.
Man Fatally Struck on LA 3154 While Riding Electric Scooter
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on LA 3154 near Citrus Boulevard, according to Louisiana State Police Troop B. Authorities reported that 32-year-old Christopher Harris had just entered the southbound lane of the highway from a nearby parking lot when he was hit by a 2025 Honda CR-V.
Harris sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Troopers confirmed the SUV driver was uninjured, properly restrained, and showed no signs of impairment. A breath test was administered voluntarily and came back below the legal limit.
Officials also noted that Harris was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Authorities Stress Electric Scooter Safety
While Louisiana law permits electric scooters and other low-speed vehicles on certain roadways, State Police are urging caution and reminding residents of safety regulations:
- Scooters should not be operated on roads with speed limits above 35 mph
- Helmets are mandatory for riders under age 17
- All scooter users must obey traffic laws, including lane usage and signaling
The crash remains under investigation, and police have not indicated whether additional charges will be filed.