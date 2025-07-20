Harahan Man Killed in Early Morning Scooter Crash in Louisiana

HARAHAN, LA — A deadly crash involving an electric scooter claimed the life of a Harahan man early Friday morning in Jefferson Parish, raising new concerns around vehicle-scooter safety and local traffic laws.

Man Fatally Struck on LA 3154 While Riding Electric Scooter

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on LA 3154 near Citrus Boulevard, according to Louisiana State Police Troop B. Authorities reported that 32-year-old Christopher Harris had just entered the southbound lane of the highway from a nearby parking lot when he was hit by a 2025 Honda CR-V.

Harris sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Troopers confirmed the SUV driver was uninjured, properly restrained, and showed no signs of impairment. A breath test was administered voluntarily and came back below the legal limit.

Officials also noted that Harris was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Authorities Stress Electric Scooter Safety

While Louisiana law permits electric scooters and other low-speed vehicles on certain roadways, State Police are urging caution and reminding residents of safety regulations:

Scooters should not be operated on roads with speed limits above 35 mph

on roads with speed limits Helmets are mandatory for riders under age 17

for riders All scooter users must obey traffic laws, including lane usage and signaling

The crash remains under investigation, and police have not indicated whether additional charges will be filed.