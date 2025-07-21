Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Vermont: Bennington and Windham Counties at Risk Until 9 p.m. EDT

MONTPELIER, VT – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Vermont, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning of potential severe weather lasting through 9 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

The advisory covers Bennington and Windham counties, where residents could face damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy downpours. The NWS says current atmospheric conditions support the development of dangerous storms.

Dangerous Travel and Flooding Conditions Possible

The watch was officially issued at 4:10 p.m. EDT, citing the potential for fast-moving storms capable of disrupting travel and triggering localized flooding.

Forecasters are especially concerned about hazardous driving conditions, particularly on open roads with limited drainage. Intense rainfall may create flash flood risks in low-lying or poorly drained areas.

Public Urged to Stay Alert and Take Safety Measures

Residents across affected counties are urged to stay weather-aware, monitor local forecasts, and seek indoor shelter if storms begin to develop. The NWS also encourages drivers to slow down, increase following distance, and avoid flooded areas.

“Strong wind gusts and heavy rain could cause sudden visibility issues and road hazards,” the alert states.

The storm threat is expected to diminish by 9 p.m., though further updates or warnings may be issued if conditions worsen.

