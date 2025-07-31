South Carolina Man Charged With Assaulting Two Teens in Westminster Home

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A 47-year-old South Carolina man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct involving two teenage victims, following an investigation that began in June, according to authorities.

The suspect, Billy Jack William Ramey, is accused of multiple assaults that occurred between 2022 and 2023 at a home in Westminster, a small city in Oconee County. Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office were first notified on June 5, when a family member of the victims reported the abuse.

Timeline of Alleged Incidents

According to arrest warrants obtained by investigators, the first reported assaults took place in 2022, when Ramey allegedly assaulted one of the teens on two separate occasions. The following year, in 2023, Ramey is accused of assaulting the same victim again, and also of committing another act of misconduct against a second teen.

The arrest documentation states that in one of the 2023 incidents, Ramey placed his hands under a victim’s shirt, with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct. Investigators determined that all three incidents were carried out with clear criminal intent, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office as reported by WYFF4.

Charges and Detention

Ramey was formally charged with the following offenses:

One count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Three counts of second-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Tuesday, with his bond set at $75,000. Authorities have not released any identifying information about the victims to protect their privacy and the ongoing investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the case remains open as they continue gathering evidence and speaking with those involved. Due to the nature of the charges and the age of the victims, no further identifying information will be shared publicly.

“We take crimes involving minors seriously and are committed to seeing that justice is served,” said a spokesperson for the department.

