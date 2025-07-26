South Carolina Dance Teacher Arrested After Routine Sparks Allegations of Assault and Misconduct

HANAHAN, SC — A South Carolina dance instructor has been arrested following a disturbing investigation that began with a controversial dance routine and escalated into serious allegations of assault, misconduct, and the distribution of alcohol to minors.

Andrea Mizell, 45, who taught at Happy Feet Dance Studio in Hanahan, is now facing four counts of second-degree assault and battery, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and three counts of disseminating harmful material to minors, according to court records.

Parental Concern Over Dance Routine Leads to Criminal Investigation

The case was triggered on March 12, when police were called to the studio after a heated argument broke out between Mizell and several parents. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a dance routine that multiple parents said “conflicted with their morals” and raised concerns about the content being taught to their children.

When Mizell arranged to meet with one concerned parent to resolve the issue, she reportedly fled the school in her car upon seeing a group of parents gathered outside. She later told police she felt “intimidated and afraid”, prompting her sudden departure.

Students Reveal Allegations of Alcohol, Inappropriate Conduct

As the investigation unfolded, officers interviewed students who painted a disturbing picture of Mizell’s alleged behavior:

Provided alcohol (including margaritas) to minors during unsupervised movie nights at her apartment

(including margaritas) to minors during unsupervised movie nights at her apartment Engaged in explicit sexual conversations with students

with students Showed sexually graphic photos of herself to minors

of herself to minors Allegedly touched students inappropriately during dance practice, including their “private parts and butt” , according to court filings

during dance practice, including their , according to court filings Frequently changed clothes in front of students, sometimes exposing herself

One student told investigators the inappropriate touching occurred repeatedly and described how Mizell would “go out of her way” to make contact during routines.

Charges and Next Steps

Mizell was booked into Berkeley County Jail and remains under investigation. As of now, no court date has been publicly confirmed. Attempts to reach her for comment have gone unanswered, and Happy Feet Dance Studio has not issued a public statement regarding her employment status or the ongoing investigation.

Local officials say counseling services have been made available to affected students and families.

Have concerns about inappropriate behavior in youth programs? The Saluda Standard-Sentinel urges readers to speak up and report incidents to protect children in our communities.