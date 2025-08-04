19-Year-Old Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A tragic early morning crash in Winston-Salem has left a young woman dead, according to local police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department reported that 19-year-old Beatriz Calleja was killed Sunday morning when her 2007 Jeep ran off the road and struck a tree in the 2100 block of Bowen Boulevard.

Crash Occurred Around 6:30 A.M.

Police say the crash happened at approximately 6:31 a.m., when Calleja’s vehicle, traveling southbound, left the roadway and crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and Calleja was reportedly alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Traffic Enforcement Unit Investigating

The Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the scene and has taken the lead in the investigation. Authorities have confirmed that next of kin have been notified.

At this time, no further details have been released regarding what may have caused the vehicle to leave the road. Police said they will provide updates when appropriate in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Community Shock and Mourning

Local residents expressed shock and sadness over the incident, especially given the young age of the victim. “It’s heartbreaking to hear something like this happen so close to home,” one neighbor said.

