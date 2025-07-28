South Carolina Breaks Weekend Heat Records as Dangerous Temps Continue This Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the weekend, parts of South Carolina experienced record-breaking heat, and forecasters say the oppressive conditions will continue through midweek across much of the state.

Greenville, Columbia, and Florence See Scorching Weekend Highs

A new daily heat record was set in Greenville on Saturday, where the temperature hit 100°F, surpassing the previous record of 99°F. It was the first time the city hit triple digits since July 5, 2024. While Columbia reached 101°F on Sunday, it fell just shy of the 1949 record of 103°F.

In the northern coastal region, Florence broke its own record when the thermometer hit 103°F, topping the previous high of 101°F set in 2005, according to South Carolina Public Radio.

Extreme Heat Warnings and Advisories Issued Across the State

Lowcountry and Pee Dee : Under an extreme heat warning until 8 p.m. Monday

: Under an until 8 p.m. Monday Midlands (including Columbia) : Heat advisory in effect, with “feels like” temps up to 112°F

: in effect, with “feels like” temps up to Upstate: Advisory from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, with heat index values near 108°F

Forecasters warn that these extreme conditions can lead to heat stroke, dehydration, and other serious health risks, especially for the elderly, children, and those working outdoors.

What’s the Difference? Heat Advisory vs. Extreme Heat Warning

A heat advisory signals temperatures and humidity levels that can cause heat-related illness if precautions aren’t taken.

signals temperatures and humidity levels that can cause heat-related illness if precautions aren’t taken. An extreme heat warning indicates conditions that are potentially life-threatening, with a high risk of heat stroke or other serious medical emergencies.

How to Stay Safe

Health officials recommend:

Drinking plenty of water (even if not thirsty)

(even if not thirsty) Staying indoors in air-conditioned spaces

in air-conditioned spaces Limiting outdoor activity

Checking on elderly neighbors and young children

Taking frequent breaks if working outside

Even overnight lows have remained high, with coastal areas like Charleston seeing Sunday lows of 78°F, tying records for warmest overnight temperatures.

Relief on the Horizon by Late Week

The heat will linger through Wednesday, with temperatures roughly 10°F above average across much of South Carolina. By Thursday, a cold front is expected to approach from the west, increasing cloud cover and bringing a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become severe.

Meteorologists will be monitoring storm potential closely through the end of the week.

Is the heat affecting your neighborhood? Share photos or safety tips at saludastandard-sentinel.com to help keep our South Carolina communities informed.