Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of North Carolina Through Friday Night

RALEIGH, N.C. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning Friday night for several central North Carolina counties after heavy thunderstorms dumped multiple inches of rain in a short period.

The warning, released at 8:14 p.m., covers Harnett, Johnston, and Wayne counties, and remains in effect until 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Storms Bring Inches of Rain, More Expected

According to the NWS, up to 3 inches of rain had already fallen across the region by the time the alert was issued. Forecasters expect an additional inch of rainfall, potentially worsening flash flooding in the warned areas.

“Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas” is likely, the warning stated.

Areas affected include Smithfield, Mount Olive, Dunn, Benson, Four Oaks, Coats Crossroads, Grantham, and Brogden.

Flood Safety Tips from the National Weather Service

The NWS is reminding the public to stay off flooded roads and avoid low-lying areas where flash floods occur rapidly and without warning.

Important safety precautions include:

Turn around, don’t drown — most flood-related deaths happen in vehicles.

— most flood-related deaths happen in vehicles. Get to higher ground immediately if you’re in a flood-prone or low-lying area.

if you’re in a flood-prone or low-lying area. If told to evacuate, do so immediately and lock your home before leaving.

and lock your home before leaving. Disconnect utilities and avoid waterlogged areas with electrical hazards.

Stay away from basements or rooms with submerged outlets or wiring.

If caught in moving water, move to the highest point and call 911 if possible.

Driving in Rain and Flash Flood Conditions

Motorists are urged to take the following precautions when driving during heavy rain:

Turn on headlights for better visibility.

for better visibility. Stay in center lanes and on elevated roadways to avoid puddles.

and on elevated roadways to avoid puddles. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads —just 12 inches of water can carry away a vehicle.

—just can carry away a vehicle. Maintain a safe distance from large trucks and buses, which create reduced visibility.

from large trucks and buses, which create reduced visibility. Understand and respond to hydroplaning by easing off the accelerator, turning into the skid, and braking gently.

Have flash floods affected your area or travel plans? Share your story or updates with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel community at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.