Severe Weather Threat Continues in Central North Carolina as Towns Struggle with Flood Recovery

NORTH CAROLINA — Central North Carolina remains on edge as more severe thunderstorms are forecast to hit the region just days after Tropical Storm Chantal brought historic inland flooding, damaged infrastructure, and overwhelmed town utilities.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for strong storms across western and central North Carolina and parts of upstate South Carolina, warning of damaging wind gusts, potential flash flooding, and falling trees, especially in areas where the ground is already saturated.

Flooded Towns Face Lingering Water and Sewer Issues

The storm’s aftermath has left multiple towns scrambling to restore essential services. In Orange and Alamance counties, many residents were left without clean drinking water following Chantal’s landfall on Sunday. Five deaths were confirmed during the storm’s impact.

The Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant flooded, creating water shortages in Mebane, where officials cautioned that discolored water may occur, though it remains safe to use. The neighboring Town of Hillsborough has lifted its boil water advisory but continues to urge residents to conserve water as repairs proceed.

Hillsborough officials also reported sewer overflows into the Eno River, with the aging pump station currently running on temporary bypass pumps. Residents have been strongly advised not to flush wipes, paper towels, or hygiene products, which could cause clogs and further overflows.

Millions of Gallons of Wastewater Spill into Eno River

Durham Water Management confirmed that approximately 6.8 million gallons of wastewater spilled into the Eno River after a flooded lift station failed earlier in the week. These lift stations are critical for pumping wastewater from low-lying areas to treatment facilities, and this marks the first time such a flood has impacted the station.

Federal funding cuts have further slowed recovery efforts. Hillsborough was set to receive two federal grants to relocate and upgrade its river pump station and create a system interconnection with OWASA (Orange Water and Sewer Authority, which serves Chapel Hill). However, that funding was recently rescinded.

How to Stay Safe and Prepare for What’s Next

With conditions remaining unstable, residents are urged to sign up for flood alerts via the N.C. Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network and review their household readiness plans using the ReadyNC resource.

As the climate warms, experts warn that severe weather events like this will become more common in the Carolinas. Local officials say the increasing frequency and intensity of storms place a significant burden on aging infrastructure and limited budgets.

Have you experienced flooding or water issues in your community? Share your story or tips for storm recovery by contacting us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.