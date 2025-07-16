Severe Thunderstorm Warning Expires for Western North Carolina, But Risks Remain

NORTH CAROLINA — A severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of western North Carolina expired at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, but authorities continue to urge residents to remain cautious as storm-related hazards persist across the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Greenville-Spartanburg first issued the alert around 2:31 p.m., targeting mountain areas such as Caldwell, Burke, and McDowell Counties, along with Avery County. The system brought pea-sized hail, 40 mph wind gusts, and torrential rainfall, leading to localized flooding concerns.

“At 2:31 p.m., Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm 5 miles south of Newland, or near Crossnore. This storm was nearly stationary,” the NWS stated.

Hazardous Conditions in High Elevation Areas

Communities affected included Sugar Mountain, Grandfather Mountain State Park, Linville Falls, and Altamont. The storm prompted officials to warn drivers and residents to avoid flooded roads and to prepare for continued rainfall, which may persist even after the official alert has ended.

“Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects,” the NWS warned. “Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible.”

How to Stay Safe During Thunderstorms

With lightning strikes occurring roughly 25 million times each year in the U.S. — causing about 20 deaths annually — it’s critical to take precautions during active thunderstorms.

If outdoors:

Seek shelter immediately if thunder is audible.

Avoid tall trees, open fields, and isolated hills.

Space out if in a group to reduce lightning transfer risk.

Stay away from water and metal objects.

If indoors:

Avoid using corded phones, electrical appliances, and plumbing.

Stay away from doors and windows.

Remain inside for at least 30 minutes after the last lightning.

Driving in Heavy Rain: What to Know

The storms brought dangerous road conditions, especially in mountain regions. The NWS advises:

Turn on headlights , even during the day.

, even during the day. Drive in middle lanes on higher ground to avoid pooling water.

on higher ground to avoid pooling water. Stay away from puddles and flooded zones .

and . Maintain distance from large trucks and buses that may reduce visibility.

Understanding Hydroplaning

Hydroplaning occurs when a vehicle loses contact with the road due to standing water, causing the driver to skid uncontrollably. It’s caused by:

Speeding on wet roads

on wet roads Deep water accumulation

accumulation Worn tire treads

If your vehicle begins to hydroplane:

Ease off the gas gently.

gently. Steer into the skid to realign with the road.

to realign with the road. Do not brake hard — especially in vehicles without anti-lock brakes.

Looking Ahead

Though the immediate thunderstorm warning has ended, residents are advised to stay weather-aware and monitor local updates, especially with more rainfall forecasted this week. Emergency services remain on alert in western mountain areas, and flooding could worsen with additional storms.

For ongoing weather alerts and safety tips, visit the National Weather Service or check local emergency management offices.

