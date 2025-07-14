Rain Totals Surge Across North Carolina After Days of Intense Storms

CHARLOTTE — After several days of unrelenting storms, much of central and western North Carolina is finally beginning to dry out — but only temporarily. The week’s heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding, elevated river levels, and issued warnings for more severe weather to come.

Local emergency management teams are keeping a close eye on water levels as saturated ground and full waterways heighten the risk for further incidents heading into the weekend.

Flash Flooding Impacts Lincolnton, Greensboro, Chapel Hill

Late Wednesday night, flash floods inundated Lincolnton, leading to road closures and emergency responses. Earlier in the week, similar conditions disrupted life in Greensboro and Chapel Hill, reinforcing the widespread reach of the storm system.

According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, several locations recorded two-day rainfall totals exceeding 2 inches, with some exceeding 3 inches.

“It was like a tropical downpour without the hurricane,” said one resident near Lincolnton. “You just don’t expect this kind of rainfall midweek.”

Top Rainfall Totals Across the State

As of Thursday morning, the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day remains in effect, with officials tracking the following 48-hour rainfall totals:

Yadkin River at Yadkin College – 3.12 inches

The highest total recorded , raising concerns about downstream flooding risk.

– 3.12 inches The , raising concerns about downstream flooding risk. Yadkin River at Patterson – 2.24 inches

Rainfall in the foothills led to elevated river conditions, but it fell steadily, reducing flash risk.

– 2.24 inches Rainfall in the led to elevated river conditions, but it fell steadily, reducing flash risk. Charlotte – Fire Station 27 – 2.10 inches

Parts of Charlotte experienced minor flooding and slick road conditions , particularly in low-lying areas.

– 2.10 inches Parts of Charlotte experienced , particularly in low-lying areas. Killian Creek near Mariposa – 1.86 inches

Impacted Western Mecklenburg and Lincoln counties, contributing to flooding in Lincolnton.

“These rain totals, while not record-breaking, fell quickly and overwhelmed drainage systems,” meteorologist Ted Phaeton noted in a QC News report.

More Severe Weather in the Forecast

The National Weather Service warns that North Carolina remains under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather heading into the weekend. Thursday afternoon could bring damaging winds and isolated flooding, particularly in the Charlotte area.

Storms are expected to develop after 3 p.m. and linger through dinnertime, with overnight lows in the low 70s and daytime highs hitting the low 90s through the weekend.

Ciara Lankford reports that pop-up storms will likely continue, especially during peak heating hours, through at least the middle of next week.

What to Expect This Weekend and Beyond

Friday: Highs in the low 90s, afternoon storms possible

Highs in the low 90s, afternoon storms possible Saturday–Sunday: Pop-up thunderstorms, highs in the mid-90s

Pop-up thunderstorms, highs in the Monday: Continued chance of showers

Continued chance of showers Midweek: Slight cooldown, but active storm pattern persists

Stay Alert, Stay Prepared

Residents in affected areas are urged to monitor updates from the National Weather Service, heed flood warnings, and avoid low-lying roadways during heavy downpours.

Have you experienced flooding or damage from the recent storms? Share your story with us in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.