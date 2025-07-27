Georgia Southern University Named a ‘Breastfeeding Welcome Here’ Space by Healthy Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA — Georgia Southern University has been officially recognized by Healthy Savannah as a “Breastfeeding Welcome Here” institution, thanks to its comprehensive support for nursing students, faculty, and guests across its campuses.

The recognition highlights the university’s leadership in creating accessible lactation spaces, meeting compliance with Georgia’s Pump Act Law and federal Title IX standards.

Certificate Presented to University Leadership

During a small ceremony on Wednesday, July 9, Healthy Savannah Executive Director Armand Turner awarded the certificate of recognition to leaders from Georgia Southern at the Health Professions Academic Building on the university’s Armstrong Campus.

“Georgia Southern University has set a commendable example by offering three lactation rooms at the Armstrong campus here in Savannah as well as three at the Statesboro campus,” said Turner.

This achievement, according to Grice Connect, encourages other schools, businesses, and service providers in the region to follow suit by seeking guidance from Healthy Savannah on how to support breastfeeding policies.

Six Lactation Spaces Available Across Campuses

Georgia Southern’s current dedicated lactation rooms include:

Armstrong Campus:

Solms Hall, Room 212

Student Union

Health Professions Academic Building, Room 147

Statesboro Campus:

Interdisciplinary Academic Building (IAB), Room 1023

Forest Drive Building, Room 1306

Hendricks Hall, Room 3002

These rooms are accessible to students, staff, and even campus visitors, providing a clean, private environment for breastfeeding or pumping.

Community Collaboration Through REACH Grants

Georgia Southern has long collaborated with Healthy Savannah on health equity initiatives. Dr. Nandi Marshall of the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health acknowledged the university’s commitment, noting its involvement with two five-year CDC Racial & Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grants awarded in 2018 and 2023.

Dr. Marshall also co-developed a 2023 photovoice project titled “Trust Black Women”, which aimed to identify and address breastfeeding barriers faced by Black mothers in Southeast Georgia.

Complying With Georgia’s PUMP Act and Federal Title IX

The recognition not only reflects university culture but also compliance with state and federal law:

The PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (aka Charlotte’s Law) mandates employers provide break time and a private space (not a restroom) for expressing breast milk. It applies to public and private employers, including school systems.

(aka Charlotte’s Law) mandates employers provide break time and a private space (not a restroom) for expressing breast milk. It applies to public and private employers, including school systems. Title IX requires educational institutions to offer reasonable accommodations for lactation needs, ensuring students are not penalized for related absences or academic impacts.

Amber Johns Culpepper, Georgia Southern’s Title IX coordinator, emphasized the school’s commitment to growth:

“We strive to provide a supportive and welcoming environment by continuing to grow the number of lactation and parent resource spaces across our campuses,” she said.

Call to Action for Other Institutions

Through the Breastfeeding Welcome Here initiative launched in early 2025, Healthy Savannah provides decals and framed certificates to institutions adopting breastfeeding-friendly policies. Organizers hope this leads to a wave of compliance and inclusion efforts in educational and business sectors throughout the Savannah region.

What do you think about Georgia Southern’s approach to student-parent support? Should more universities follow suit? Let us know in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.