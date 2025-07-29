Search Underway for Missing Boater on Lake Murray After Empty Boat Found Running

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are actively searching Lake Murray for a missing boater after an empty, running boat was discovered drifting near the shoreline in Saluda County.

Empty Boat Prompts Concern

According to a recent social media alert by SCDNR, the boat was found unattended but still operational on the water, raising immediate alarms for the welfare of its operator. Officers, investigators, and divers quickly launched a search and rescue mission centered around the location the boat was recovered.

No personal identification or visible signs of distress were immediately reported with the vessel. Authorities have not yet released the missing individual’s name or any additional identifying information.

Active Investigation and Search Efforts

The incident remains an active investigation as teams continue to comb the lake’s waters and surrounding areas. SCDNR confirmed that their dive units are involved in the search, and other emergency resources are being coordinated to assist.

As of Saturday morning, no further updates have been issued regarding the identity or recovery of the missing boater. Officials say updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Lake Murray Safety Reminder

Lake Murray, which spans multiple counties including Saluda, is a popular destination for recreational boating, especially during the peak summer season. The incident serves as a sobering reminder for all boaters to wear life jackets, remain in sight of others, and keep emergency communication devices on board.

Stay updated on this developing story and more local safety alerts by visiting SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com. For continuous news coverage across South Carolina, be sure to check back often.