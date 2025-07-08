Maryland Teen Suffers Catastrophic Firework Injury; Over 1,300 Fireworks Seized in July 4 Crackdowns

MARYLAND — A 14-year-old boy is facing a life-altering injury after mishandling an illegal firework during Fourth of July celebrations, while state officials seized more than 1,300 illegal fireworks across Maryland, authorities confirmed this week.

The teen reportedly lit a short-fused firework and could not drop it in time, causing what the State Fire Marshal’s Office described as a “catastrophic” hand injury. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery, with officials saying the damage is expected to be permanent.

Officials Urge Parents: Children Should Never Handle Fireworks

“This is exactly why children should not be handling fireworks,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray, calling the incident a tragic reminder of the risks posed by illegal devices.

“A holiday meant for celebration turned into a life-changing tragedy for this young man and his family,” Mowbray stated.

1,300+ Illegal Fireworks Confiscated in Harford County

In Harford County, fire officials seized more than 1,300 fireworks, including high-powered aerial devices that are illegal under Maryland law. The seizure occurred during an unauthorized fireworks show in the Box Hill community of Abingdon.

Officials noted that the event could have been held legally if the Homeowners Association (HOA) had secured a permit, insurance, and a licensed fireworks vendor.

“A small permit fee and proper planning could have made this safe and legal,” Mowbray added.

Charges Filed After Illegal Fireworks Display

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is expected to charge four adults with:

Discharging fireworks without a permit

Possession with intent to discharge

Both offenses carry $250 fines, according to fire marshal spokesperson Oliver Alkire.

Garage Fire Caused by Firework Disposal in Wicomico County

Elsewhere, in Wicomico County, improperly discarded fireworks led to a garage fire that caused approximately $3,000 in property damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire Marshal Issues Post-Holiday Firework Safety Tips

In response to the series of incidents, the Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding Marylanders of essential safety precautions, including:

Always keep a water bucket or hose nearby when lighting fireworks

Soak used fireworks in water before discarding them

Never let children handle fireworks

Don’t relight fireworks that don’t go off

The only fireworks legal in Maryland remain handheld or ground-based sparklers — anything aerial is considered prohibited by law.

Do you think Maryland should increase penalties for illegal fireworks use? Share your opinion in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.