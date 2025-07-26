Midlands Heat Advisory Issued as South Carolina Braces for Record-Breaking Temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina residents are being urged to take precautions as a severe heat wave moves across the region this weekend, prompting heat advisories and excessive heat warnings in several counties.

The News19 Weather Team has issued a Weather Impact Alert beginning Saturday, warning that dangerous heat and humidity levels could affect public health across the state. According to forecasts, temperatures could climb as high as 103°F, with the heat index possibly reaching 114°F in some areas of the Midlands and Lowcountry.

“These are dangerous conditions that can affect people quickly, especially if outside for long periods of time,” meteorologist Efren Afante noted in the latest alert from WLTX News19.

Where the Warnings Apply

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued Friday for areas including the eastern Pee Dee, Grand Strand , and even parts of Wilmington, North Carolina , remaining in effect through Sunday night .

was issued Friday for areas including the , and even parts of , remaining in effect through . The Lowcountry faces an Excessive Heat Watch beginning Saturday and lasting through Monday , especially during late morning and early evening hours.

faces an beginning Saturday and lasting through , especially during late morning and early evening hours. In the Midlands and parts of the Upstate, a Heat Advisory is in effect Saturday due to the potential for heat-related illnesses if precautions aren’t taken.

How This Heat Compares to Past Summers

This July has already been unseasonably warm, averaging more than 3 degrees above normal, with morning temperatures nearing 72°F.

Forecast models now suggest morning lows could rise up to 9 degrees above average for the next 7 days. If these forecasts hold, Monday and Tuesday could set or tie records for the warmest morning temperatures on those dates.

More details on the forecast can be found in the station’s dedicated Columbia weather forecast update.

Rain Chances on the Horizon

Relief may be on the way, as isolated showers are possible Monday through Wednesday, with higher rain chances Thursday and Friday. However, without widespread rain, heat stress and drought conditions could worsen.

Safety Tips During the Heat Wave

Officials urge residents to take precautions:

Stay indoors during peak heat hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

during peak heat hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Hydrate frequently

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Check on elderly neighbors and children

Never leave people or pets in parked vehicles

Are you preparing for the South Carolina heat wave? Share how your community is staying safe and cool during this record-setting summer. Reach out to us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.