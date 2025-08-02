Atlanta Braces for Week of Thunderstorms and Persistent Rain, NWS Warns

ATLANTA, Ga. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an extended wet weather forecast for the Atlanta metro area, with persistent rain and thunderstorms expected to dominate the region from Saturday through Friday.

Starting this weekend, residents can expect daily afternoon and evening storms, bringing with them heavy showers, gusty winds, and minor flooding concerns. Forecast models show precipitation chances between 60% and 80% for most of the upcoming week.

Storms Begin Over the Weekend

The damp conditions began Saturday afternoon, with rain chances spiking to 80% and wind gusts reaching 15 mph. The rainfall is expected to total up to a quarter inch per day, with heavier bursts possible during isolated thunderstorms.

“Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely every day this week,” NWS forecasters noted. “Higher rainfall totals are possible with thunderstorms.”

Temperatures remained relatively mild, peaking in the low 80s on Saturday and dipping slightly to the low 70s by Sunday.

Stormy Pattern Continues Through Midweek

Monday: 60% chance of rain, especially after 2 p.m., with continued gusts and heavy skies.

Tuesday–Wednesday: High likelihood of evening storms, with precipitation hovering around 70%–80%.

Thursday: A slight break with partly sunny skies and 60% chance of rain.

Friday: Storm activity tapers off slightly with 40% chance of rain and periods of sun.

While the threat of severe weather is low, frequent lightning, wet roadways, and sudden downpours may complicate travel plans and disrupt outdoor activities.

Public Urged to Stay Weather-Aware

Residents are encouraged to:

Monitor local weather alerts

Use caution when commuting during peak rainfall hours

during peak rainfall hours Avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas during heavier downpours

Have umbrellas and rain gear ready for the week ahead

