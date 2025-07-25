One Man’s Battle With North Carolina’s Hog Industry Highlights Statewide Environmental Concerns

NORTH CAROLINA — When Larry Sparrow moved to rural Whiteville in Columbus County, he envisioned peaceful retirement. But instead of calm mornings and quiet evenings, he now wakes to the stench of pig waste from a hog farm just across the road — and he’s not staying silent.

Downwind From a Billion-Dollar Industry

Within months of buying his home in 2019, Sparrow says the odor from the hog farm next door became unbearable. “I was in my backyard, and boy, [the stench] about ripped my toenails straight off!” he told North Carolina Health News.

A former wastewater treatment manager, Sparrow began documenting every offensive smell — rating each one on a scale from 1 to 5. His goal: to build a record of his disrupted life in hopes that someone would listen.

State Laws Limit Neighbors’ Rights

Sparrow’s complaints mirror those of hundreds of rural North Carolinians who, over the past decade, have taken on the state’s massive pork industry. Between 2014 and 2019, nearly 500 residents sued Smithfield Foods’ subsidiary Murphy-Brown over nuisances caused by industrial hog farms.

Although the plaintiffs initially won, the North Carolina Farm Act of 2018 (Senate Bill 711) tightened legal restrictions. Now, neighbors can only sue if they meet strict criteria — like owning property within a half-mile and filing within a year of the farm’s start.

Even if they win, punitive damages are off the table unless the farm has been previously sanctioned.

Hog Waste, Flies, and Failing Infrastructure

North Carolina produces more than 9.5 million hogs annually, mostly in the eastern part of the state, including Sampson and Duplin counties. These hogs generate more than 10 billion gallons of waste, according to a report from Duke University’s Nicholas School.

The waste is stored in open-air lagoons and sprayed on fields. But residents say that leads to foul odors, groundwater contamination, and — as a 2022 study revealed — even pig fecal matter inside nearby homes.

Sparrow says he and his wife can’t open their windows or enjoy their backyard anymore. “Thousands and thousands of flies get on your walls,” he said. “I’ve had to wax my vehicles because anytime they poop, it almost becomes permanent.”

Health and Environmental Risks Rising

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, North Carolina ranks third in hog production nationally. In 2023, hog farming brought in $2.7 billion in cash receipts, making up 16% of the state’s total farm income.

But environmental advocates argue the cost to public health is too high. Long-term exposure to hog spray can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, while contaminated drinking water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses such as vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea.

A study published in June 2025 confirmed the presence of swine DNA in homes near these farms.

State Response Lags, Residents Feel Ignored

Despite filing complaints and even writing to Governor Josh Stein, Sparrow says little has changed. While the Department of Environmental Quality conducted a preliminary inspection in May, he’s yet to receive any follow-up.

Cape Fear Riverkeeper Kemp Burdette says that’s a common frustration. “Landowners, neighbors, and advocates can’t get any information until a notice of violation is issued,” he told NC Health News. “That might take months.”

Fighting for Change, One Report at a Time

Despite the setbacks, Sparrow continues his daily odor monitoring and files reports. “Nobody should be able to affect my quality of life — and put money in their pocket at the same time,” he said.

Environmental attorneys say his battle is similar to those in the past — but tougher now due to new state protections favoring the industry. Still, Sparrow’s persistence sends a clear message: the fight for environmental justice in rural North Carolina is far from over.

