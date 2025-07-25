North Carolina Under Extreme Heat Watch Through Sunday, Heat Index May Reach 110°F

RALEIGH, N.C. — A dangerous weather alert has been issued across several counties in North Carolina as the National Weather Service in Raleigh declared an Extreme Heat Watch starting Saturday at 11 a.m. through Sunday at 8 p.m., warning of potentially life-threatening temperatures and heat-related illnesses.

Counties Impacted by the Heat Watch

The heat watch covers the following areas:

Granville

Vance

Warren

Halifax

Franklin

Nash

Edgecombe

Wilson

The NWS warns of “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110 degrees possible,” especially during the afternoon hours on both days.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, the high temperatures will be paired with little to no overnight relief, significantly increasing the risk of heat-related illness for anyone without access to air conditioning or adequate hydration.

NWS and OSHA Heat Safety Recommendations

The National Weather Service (NWS) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommend the following safety steps during the extreme heat period:

Hydrate frequently : Drink plenty of fluids, even if you’re not thirsty.

: Drink plenty of fluids, even if you’re not thirsty. Stay indoors : Seek air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

: Seek air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. Avoid peak sun hours : Reschedule outdoor activities to early mornings or late evenings.

: Reschedule outdoor activities to early mornings or late evenings. Check on vulnerable populations : Monitor the elderly, children, and neighbors who may not have cooling systems.

: Monitor the elderly, children, and neighbors who may not have cooling systems. Pet safety : Never leave pets or children in vehicles. Interiors can become deadly in minutes.

: Never leave pets or children in vehicles. Interiors can become deadly in minutes. Dress appropriately : Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Be alert : Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

: Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Take breaks: Outdoor workers should take frequent rest breaks in shaded or cool areas.

More tips on how to stay safe in high heat can be found through OSHA’s heat stress guidelines.

Risk of Heat-Related Illnesses Increases

NWS officials note that multiple consecutive days of extreme heat without nighttime cooling will make it more difficult for the body to recover, especially for individuals working outdoors or living without air conditioning.

They added, “Compounding days of dangerous heat will significantly increase the risk for heat-related illness,” particularly for those with chronic conditions, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

In case of heat stroke symptoms—such as dizziness, confusion, or unconsciousness—move the person to a shaded or cool place immediately and dial 911.

Stay Informed

To keep track of updates, advisories, and changes in heat alert status, residents can check the NWS Raleigh Alerts Page or tune in to local emergency broadcasts. The alert is expected to remain in place until Sunday, July 28 at 8:00 p.m., unless extended.

Have you experienced the impact of this summer’s extreme heat in your area? Share how you’re staying cool with the SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com community.