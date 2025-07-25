Child Killed, Mother and Two Children Injured After SUV Strikes Family in New Jersey Crosswalk

OAKLAND, NJ — A tragic pedestrian accident Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy and left his mother and two siblings hospitalized, after a speeding SUV struck the family in a crosswalk just moments after leaving a pediatrician’s office.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the family had been crossing Ramapo Valley Road around 4 p.m. when a silver Acura SUV turned left from East Oak Street and slammed into them — despite the family having the walk signal.

Witness: “She Was Screaming, ‘My Babies, My Babies’”

Witnesses described the horrifying moment when the SUV, reportedly moving at “full speed,” collided with the family. One witness, who asked not to be identified, told NBC New York that the mother was carrying a 9-month-old baby, with her two sons, ages 4 and 5, walking beside her.

“I had just pulled into my office parking lot and I heard her — she was screaming, ‘My babies, my babies,’” said Kathleen Pope, who works nearby.

“The pediatric staff — every single one of those doctors ran out of the office and rushed to help.”

Despite the rapid response from doctors and first responders, the 4-year-old boy died from his injuries at the scene. The mother and remaining children were hospitalized with various injuries, some described as serious.

Driver Stayed at Scene, No Charges Filed Yet

The driver of the SUV, identified only as a woman, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. As of Thursday night, no charges had been filed, and authorities have not released the names of those involved.

One witness recalled a man who reached the family before emergency responders, returning to the sidewalk in tears.

“He came back — a grown man, crying. He said ‘Do not go over there, it’s bad,’” Pope added.

The incident remains under investigation by Bergen County authorities.

Read the full report from NBC New York.

Do crosswalks in your neighborhood feel safe enough for families? Share your thoughts with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel.