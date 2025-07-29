Elizabeth City Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Lane Street Incident

ELIZABETH CITY, NC — One person is dead and two others are recovering after a triple shooting Sunday night in the 500 block of Lane Street, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department.

Shooting happened around 10 p.m.

Police responded around 10:00 p.m. after reports of gunfire in a residential area near Lane Street. When officers arrived, they discovered multiple shell casings and three gunshot victims at the scene.

One victim, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead on-site. Authorities confirmed that the victim was a local resident who lived not far from where the shooting took place.

Two others wounded, including teenager

Two other victims — a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old — were also shot and transported to a nearby hospital. Police stated that the 19-year-old’s injuries were serious but did not provide further updates on their current condition.

Homicide investigation underway

Elizabeth City Police are treating the incident as a homicide investigation, but emphasized that the shooting appears to be an isolated event. Officials reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests had been announced as of Monday morning.

Police asking for tips

Authorities are asking the public for help in solving the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321, or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

“All tips will be treated with confidentiality,” police said.

