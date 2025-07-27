Georgia Man Drowns Off South Carolina Coast After Rip Current Incident Near Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — A 49-year-old Georgia man has died after he and his son became caught in a dangerous rip current off the coast of Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The drowning occurred around 7 p.m. on Thursday, when the man — identified as Saumen Kundu — was swimming with his son in the Atlantic Ocean. Nearby beachgoers reportedly heard his calls for help and attempted a rescue before first responders arrived.

Emergency Crews Attempted Lifesaving Measures

Witnesses and emergency personnel were able to pull both the man and his son back to shore. Despite immediate life-saving efforts on the beach, Kundu was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They did everything they could,” noted officials from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed the fatality in a public release.

As of Friday, the condition of the child has not been released.

Rip Currents Remain a Serious Threat Along the Carolina Coastline

This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the hazards posed by rip currents, especially during peak beach season. The National Weather Service has regularly warned swimmers to:

Stay near lifeguarded beaches

Never swim alone

Know how to escape a rip current by swimming parallel to the shore instead of against the current

Authorities have not indicated whether any rip current warnings were in place on Thursday evening.

