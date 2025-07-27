Georgia Man Drowns After Jumping from Boat Into Tennessee River to Retrieve Equipment

HIXSON, Tenn. — A 51-year-old man from Rock Spring, Georgia, died Saturday after jumping into the Tennessee River to retrieve part of a broken boat platform, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

The incident occurred near Dogwood Drive on the Chickamauga Reservoir around 1:15 p.m., when witnesses say the man leapt into the water from a runabout boat to recover a piece of its swim platform that had detached.

Victim Was Not Wearing a Life Jacket

Officials confirmed the man was not wearing a lifejacket when he entered the water — a critical factor that likely contributed to the tragedy. He never resurfaced, prompting an extensive search operation by the TWRA and Hamilton County authorities.

Crews utilized Side Scanning Sonar and a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) to locate the man, whose body was recovered from a depth of 15 to 18 feet around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The man’s name has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification.

Sixteenth Boating Fatality in Tennessee This Year

The TWRA noted this incident marks the 16th fatal boating incident in Tennessee in 2025. With peak boating season still ongoing, officials are urging the public to remain vigilant on the water.

“Wearing a life jacket can mean the difference between life and death,” TWRA said in a public safety notice following the incident.

