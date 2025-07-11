North Carolina Named Best State for Business in 2025, But Political Credit Sparks Debate

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina has officially been ranked as America’s top state for business in 2025 by CNBC, but a new wave of political commentary has sparked an online debate over which political party should get the credit for the state’s economic momentum.

The CNBC report cites a strong workforce, business-friendly environment, and consistent job growth as the key drivers behind the state’s ranking. But what started as an economic achievement quickly turned into a partisan tug-of-war, with Republican and Democrat figures both claiming responsibility for the state’s success.

Republicans Claim Low Taxes, Deregulation Drove Growth

Republican Representative Brenden Jones took to social media shortly after the CNBC article was released, stating:

“We shouldn’t be surprised that Republican policies work. Low taxes, fewer regulations, and a pro-growth agenda are driving North Carolina’s economic success,”

— Rep. Brenden Jones (@BrendenJonesNC)

He then reminded potential new residents not to forget who made that prosperity possible, tagging #ncgop and #ncpol.

Jones’s post echoed key elements of the CNBC report, which highlighted North Carolina’s efforts in cutting red tape for businesses, maintaining a competitive tax structure, and boosting workforce readiness as factors that helped the state edge out competitors like Texas and Georgia.

Democrats Push Back with Historical Context

However, Democratic commentators were quick to challenge Jones’s narrative. Political analyst @electionsjoe replied to the tweet, noting:

“For the past 151 years, Democrats have controlled the Governorship of North Carolina for 131 of those years. What are you talking about?”

This response aimed to reframe the credit, suggesting that long-term Democratic governance played a foundational role in shaping North Carolina’s current economic conditions.

The comment has gone viral, reigniting partisan debates about who should be applauded for the state’s business-friendly reputation.

What the CNBC Report Says

The original CNBC article highlights several reasons why North Carolina earned the top spot:

Workforce Quality: The state has made significant investments in education and job training, especially in tech and clean energy.

The state has made significant investments in education and job training, especially in tech and clean energy. Economic Infrastructure: North Carolina ranks high for access to capital, reliable transportation, and supply chain strength.

North Carolina ranks high for access to capital, reliable transportation, and supply chain strength. Cost of Doing Business: While not the lowest in the country, the state offers a balanced cost structure that attracts both startups and major corporations.

While not the lowest in the country, the state offers a balanced cost structure that attracts both startups and major corporations. Quality of Life: CNBC also gave points for livability, healthcare, and access to nature — key issues for business relocation decisions.

However, the CNBC piece does not assign political credit, instead focusing strictly on the economic metrics and workforce factors used in their scoring model.

Broader Political Implications

This political dispute comes at a time when governors and lawmakers across the country are staking their reputations on how business-friendly their states appear in rankings like this.

It also reveals a deeper question: Can long-term state success be credited to one party, or is it the result of evolving policies, bipartisan investments, and changes in the national economy?

Both Republicans and Democrats in North Carolina have supported economic development programs at various times — from incentive packages for tech companies to minimum wage increases and public education funding.

What do you think drives North Carolina’s business success — leadership, long-term planning, or something else? Share your thoughts at saludastandard-sentinel.com and join the conversation on how policies really shape our economy.