DOJ Scrutinizes University of Virginia Over Gun Incident and Antisemitism Allegations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — A gun incident involving a Jewish student at the University of Virginia (UVA) has escalated into a major federal investigation, with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) questioning the university’s handling of what they described as a disturbing case of antisemitic bullying and potential hate crime.

The situation contributed to the sudden resignation of UVA President Jim Ryan last month, amid intensifying scrutiny over the school’s diversity policies and conflict resolution processes.

Incident at Off-Campus Fraternity Sparks DOJ Letter

The controversy began in late October 2024, when a Jewish student living in an off-campus fraternity-style residence with 17 other students reported escalating antisemitic behavior from a housemate, Robert Romer. According to court records obtained by NBC News, Romer allegedly shared offensive memes in a group chat, including one mocking Hasidic Jewish men and another suggesting violence under the guise of “freeing Palestine.”

The Jewish student said that Romer attempted to force his way into his room days later and, on October 31, was found sitting in the student’s room holding a gun. The victim testified that Romer would not say if the weapon was loaded, sparking fear among other housemates who later attempted to hide the gun.

Arrest and Conflicting Allegations

Romer was arrested on November 1 and charged with brandishing a weapon and hate crime assault. However, two charges — including one involving the gun — were later dismissed after other residents testified the weapon was not loaded and had also been handled briefly by the Jewish student.

Despite the criminal proceedings, UVA permitted Romer to return to school in January following a student-led judicial review, though an administrative probe is still ongoing.

Romer’s legal team has denied all allegations. His attorney, Graven Craig, argued that the incident was mischaracterized and that the group chat messages were “hyperbolic banter” typical among college students. Romer’s father also released a statement insisting no hate crime or assault had occurred.

Jewish Advocacy Groups Step In

Frustrated by what he saw as delays in UVA’s internal investigation, the Jewish student’s father reached out to national advocacy groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, StandWithUs, and the Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law. The organizations jointly submitted a letter to the DOJ on April 30, criticizing UVA’s response and describing what they called a retaliatory countercomplaint filed against the Jewish student by another housemate.

The letter, obtained by NBC, alleged that UVA failed to share details of Romer’s student disciplinary case with the victim, withheld key information, and mishandled the timeline of investigative steps.

DOJ Intervention and Fallout

On May 2, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon sent a formal letter to UVA, describing the university’s treatment of the student as “disturbing.” The DOJ urged the school to close the case against the Jewish student — which UVA did ten days later, clearing him of all allegations.

The agency’s involvement triggered national headlines and further fueled criticism of President Jim Ryan’s administration. Conservative alumni groups and local influencers amplified the backlash, citing the case as proof of broader administrative failures.

Diverging Reactions from Students

While the DOJ’s involvement brought relief to the Jewish student and his family, others affected by the incident felt sidelined. The housemate who reported the Jewish student for alleged harassment said he was “shocked” to learn the DOJ had stepped in and claimed that the university’s decision to close the investigation appeared politically driven.

“It doesn’t seem like a coincidence at all that the university wrapped this investigation up right after that letter came,” he told NBC. “They deprived me of the due diligence that they owe me.”

Broader Campus Implications

The UVA controversy reflects a broader trend of federal intervention in campus conflicts involving discrimination, bias, and administrative transparency. Advocacy groups argue that universities must do more to protect vulnerable students, especially in an era of rising antisemitism and campus polarization.

StandWithUs issued a statement reinforcing the need for continued oversight: “The DOJ’s involvement is a reminder that UVA has both a moral and legal obligation to ensure student safety and fairness.”

StandWithUs issued a statement reinforcing the need for continued oversight: "The DOJ's involvement is a reminder that UVA has both a moral and legal obligation to ensure student safety and fairness."